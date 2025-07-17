Police say they are looking for three men after a man was assaulted and had his ute stolen overnight. Photo / NZME

Northland police search for men after ute stolen, man injured in Dargaville

Police are looking for three men after a fourth was reportedly assaulted and his ute stolen overnight in Kaipara.

A police spokesperson said a man at a property in Dargaville sustained moderate injuries and had his ute taken about 1.50am.

Police did not say whether the man was transported to hospital.

Three men were being sought in relation to the incident, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police online or via 105, quoting file number P063199937.