Northland police looking into report of bone found in Whangārei Heads

Aerial view of the Bream Head Scenic Reserve in Whangārei Heads where the bone was found. Photo / File

A report of a mystery bone discovered in a popular coastal reserve in Northland is being followed up by police.

Officers were informed of the discovery around 10.30am in the Bream Head Scenic Reserve in Whangārei Heads.

A police spokesperson said they are continuing to look into the matter with the assistance of the informant.

More information as to the type of bone may be available this afternoon.

Two chance discoveries of human bones occurred last year in the Far North. A Northland family walking around the base of Taratara Maunga, near Kaeo, found bones and skulls tucked inside rocks in June.

The discovery prompted a hui with local hapu, Ngati Rangimatamomoe and Ngati Rangimatakaka of Whangaroa, making a collaborative decision to restrict all access to Taratara Maunga to protect the tupuna koiwi - ancestral remains - that are secured within the mountain.

Earlier in February a Whangārei couple holidaying in the Far North made a shocking discovery when they unearthed a nearly intact human skeleton.

Ben Smith and his wife made the unusual find at Long Beach in Russell, uncovering around 20 bones before phoning police who contacted Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and Kororāreka Marae.

The skeleton has been confirmed as kōiwi (human remains) dating to before the 1830s and was not of concern to police.