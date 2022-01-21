Kukama Waa, 58, of Whangārei has been missing in the Pipiwai area since January 5. Photo / supplied

Kukama Waa, 58, of Whangārei has been missing in the Pipiwai area since January 5. Photo / supplied

Northland police have suspended the physical search for a Whangārei man missing for more than two weeks.

Kukama Waa, 58, who is hearing impaired and also has physical and mental impairments, was last seen in an area of bush near Pipiwai on the morning of January 5.

He had been staying with family in Pipiwai, around 40kms northwest of Whangārei, for Christmas at the time he went missing.

Since then Police Land Search and Rescue alongside Northland LandSAR volunteers and Waa's whānau have combed through the remote and rugged forest in Pipiwai but to no avail.

Police had followed up a potential sighting of Waa walking south on Pipiwai Rd on the afternoon he went missing.

But as yet the only discovery remains a hearing aid that belongs to Waa.

On Thursday police made the tough decision to suspend their physical searches, which had included specialist teams and dogs, as well as aerial searches by the police Eagle helicopter and drones.

Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe, the head of Northland Police Search and Rescue, said they would continue to investigate the disappearance of Waa and would follow up any leads provided.

"We want to thank Mr Waa's extended whānau and the wider Pipiwai community for their help and support during the search."

Police had previously appealed for dashcam footage from anyone who had travelled through the Pipiwai area on the day Waa went missing between 4pm and 6pm.

They hoped any truck drivers or forestry workers who frequented the area had captured images of Waa – described as Māori, approximately 5 foot 8 (172cm), of large build, bald and with only one arm. He was also last seen wearing blue-coloured tracksuit pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with footage can upload it by visiting opwaa.nzpolice.org, or people with information or possible sightings are asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 220106/6085.

Waa's whānau declined to speak to the Advocate.