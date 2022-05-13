Gaelene Bright, 69, was last seen leaving a friend's house in Waimamaku in south Hokianga. Photo / NZ Police

The family of a missing Northland woman are calling on the public to help find their mum.

Their plea is echoed by Northland police, who are appealing to the public for any sightings of Gaelene Bright last seen 12 days ago.

The last trace of the 69-year-old was in the early hours of May 1 when she left a friend's house in Waimamaku - a small rural village in south Hokianga.

A Facebook post shared online by her daughter said Bright had not checked her phone or made contact since that day.

"...there are other worrying details around her disappearance and we are all extremely worried. Please share and reach out if you have any info," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Northland police were notified Bright was missing.

Police have since established that on May 4 Bright's vehicle was in Te Kuiti - 445km away from where she was last seen at her friend's place.

Police are appealing for sightings of Gaelene Bright's white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4 with the registration number YW7634. Photo / NZ Police

Officers yesterday located the white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4 with the registration number YW7634 just south of the King Country town.

Police have appealed for any sightings of the double cab well side vehicle with a black tonneau cover between May 1 and 5.

"Police have serious concerns for Gaelene's safety and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward and contact police," they said in a statement today.

Anyone who has seen Bright's vehicle or has information on her whereabouts can phone police on 105, and quote file number 220511/2799.

People can also anonymously report information via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.