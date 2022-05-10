Onerahi house fire: Pregnant neighbour feared for her home

Four fire fighting crews were called to a house fire in Onerahi today at 11.20. Photo / Tania Whyte

Four fire fighting crews were called to a house fire in Onerahi today at 11.20. Photo / Tania Whyte



Watching the house next door turn into flames is one of the scariest scenes a soon-to-be mum has ever witnessed.

Lucky for the family good samaritans came out to help and Lisa, whose house was minutes away from catching the fire, says it is the "best of the worst situation" for them.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Onerahi at 11.20am today and four fire crews attended the scene.

Northland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was well-involved when they arrived.

Lisa was out in the garden when she could smell something burning and soon realised it was their neighbour's house.

"When I first smelled it, I thought it was a controlled burn and obviously it got out of hand.

"The firefighters came over, helped us, and watered our fence. A few bystanders came and helped out too.

"We are very lucky, as the fire was quite close."

Fire fighters outside the house fire in Onerahi. Photo / Tania Whyte

The family did not suffer any fire damage but said they got smoke damage upstairs, where the bedrooms were.

"I was able to close the windows and doors, but it is very smokey. My son's room got the most of the damage and we might need to get a new bassinet.

"We were just minutes away from catching the fire, as the wind was blowing in our direction.

"It is really scary to see the house next door burning in flames."

Lisa said she could hear the "cracking, popping, and banging" of the glass burning from her place.

Lisa is expecting a baby in a couple of days and hopes for the smoke to clear up soon.

A shop worker nearby said she saw "enormous" flames coming out of the house.

She said there would have been more than 100 people at the Onerahi shopping mall who witnessed the incident unfold.