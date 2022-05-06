Ministry for Primary Industries Fisheries Northland staff patrolling in a New Zealand Defence Force helicopter. Photo / MPI

Divers nabbed with illegal pāua haul

Two divers were caught with 130 undersized pāua taken from a remote part of Northland's coastline last weekend. Ministry for Primary Industries Fisheries officers patrolling via a New Zealand Defence Force helicopter directed their ground staff to the pāua divers spotted at Kawerua, south of Hokianga Harbour. MPI said the two divers are likely to face prosecution as the daily bag limit per person for pāua is 10, with a minimum length of 125mm. Northland Fisheries compliance manager Phil Tasker said their staff work hard to protect fishing resources. He hoped their response to the illegal pāua haul sent a strong message about their ability to access remote areas and hold people accountable. To report suspicious fishing activity phone 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or email ncc@mpi.govt.nz

Flipped car distracts commuters

An overturned car slowed traffic on a main road yesterday morning as passing motorists took a close at the wreck. Riverside Dr became the scene of intense curiosity at the sight of a ruined car on its side crashed by the side of the road. No lanes were blocked and no diversions were in place but the distraction added up to 15 minutes' delay on some people's journeys into the city centre. A police spokesperson said no one was inside the vehicle when emergency services arrived just after 7.30am, so there were no reports of injuries. Police said no further information was immediately available.

Light fitting sparks house fire

Firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Raumanga at about 12.30pm yesterday. A crew from Whangārei Fire Station attended but the fire was extinguished by the time they arrived. Fire communications shift manager Hayley Saunders said the fire started in a light fitting.

Coastguard open day

People will be able to take a closer look and learn more about the Northland Coastguard Air Patrol at their open day on Saturday, May 14. Northlanders will be able to sate any curiosity about the volunteer work from 10am to 1pm at Kerikeri Airport, between Hertz rental cars and the aeroclub.

Insights on island fauna

Locals are invited to attend the Friends of Matakohe-Limestone Island Annual General Meeting on May 18. The AGM will be held in the May Bain Room at the Whangārei Central Library on Rust Ave at 6pm. The group says the meeting will be an opportunity to meet Limestone Island's ranger Jo Skyrme in person and hear about the happenings on the island - including exciting activity with the oi/grey-faced petrel and some interesting data revealed in the recent lizard survey.

Positive move for youth sport

Sport Northland has signed up alongside 15 other national and regional sport organisations to an initiative designed to create positive sporting experiences for children by educating and supporting parents and other adult influencers in youth sport. Good Sports was developed by Aktive, whose chief executive Jennah Wootten said it is focused on raising adults' awareness about their behaviour and how this impact youth sport participation. The initiative examines what parents can do to ensure children and young people enjoy sporting experiences. Sport Northland will take part in a residential in Hamilton, from May 30 to June 1, to begin a 12-month accelerated learning environment designed around creating more targeted engagements with parents.

Rescue chopper relocation meeting

Whangārei District Council is holding a meeting this Monday to answer questions about the relocation of the Northland rescue helicopter base to Whangārei Airport. The meeting will be held at the Sunair Terminal at Whangārei Airport at 5.30pm. Free exit will be arranged for attendees who park in the airport carpark during the meeting. The council is also planning drop-in sessions to discuss the issue in the coming weeks.

Motorway opening update

Ara Tūhono - the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway will open next year.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is working with the Pūhoi to Warkworth project partners, Northern Express Group (NX2), and its subcontractor, Fletcher/ Acciona Joint Venture, to confirm a new 2023 opening date for the motorway. The 18.5km motorway will provide a safer, more resilient and reliable route for motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland. Good progress is being made at the southern connection just north of the Johnstones Hills tunnels and planning is well under way to complete the next sequence of work to connect SH1 to the new road. Once that work is completed between May-June 2022, motorists will be able to drive through the tunnel and on to the Arawhiti ki Ōkahu (Ōkahu viaduct). They'll drive through a big cut in the hillside before rejoining SH1 at Pūhoi. Traffic flow will remain at one lane in each direction and motorists won't be able to drive on the Pūhoi viaduct (Arawhiti ki Pūhoi) until the rest of the motorway opens next year.