Heremaia Murray scores on the fly in Northland's close win over Auckland at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland fans erupted into a frenzy at Semenoff Stadium as their team edged Auckland in a Bunnings Warehouse NPC thriller in Whangārei this afternoon.

It was edge of the seat stuff and even when Northland first five Rivez Reihana missed a penalty from halfway with time almost up, the crowd upped the ante and waited patiently for that one momentum swing.

Reihana stepped up moments later and sent the next penalty the visitors conceded between the sticks and the Taniwha fans into ecstacy.

The 23-22 win was historic as it was just the third time Northland has tasted victory against Auckland since the NPC started in 1976 and the first at home.

Scenes of jubilation after the match was a sight to behold while the visitors pondered what might have been.

Trailing at halftime after conceding a try not long after prop Coree Te Whata-Colley was yellow carded, Northland's problems compounded after the breather after the side conceded a penalty try.

Prolonged periods of scrums and scrum re-sets frustrated the home side but the arrival of replacements Tom Robinson, Matt Matich and Conan O'Donnell made a huge impact.

It was Northland's fourth try in five matches and Canterbury lie in wait next weekend.

However, there was no such joy for the Northland Kauri as it fell to Hawke's Bay 28-19 in the Farah Palmer Cup semi final in Napier this morning.