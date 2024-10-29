Slip work starts
Work is about to start to stabilise a slip which damaged Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service clubrooms in February 2023. The slip came several days after the Auckland Anniversary floods and has left the clubrooms too dangerous to enter, forcing the club to work out of sub-standard temporary accommodation. The slip is on Kaipara District Council land but, as the council has no money for slip repairs, Surf Life Saving NZ is paying the $1.9 million bill with the help of central government funds. Work was to start on Tuesday [October 29] with an archaeological investigation, after a pre-works whakawātea or blessing on October 14.
Crime novel release date
Northland author Michael Botur has written a new crime novel, due for release in January. Glass Barbie is described by its publisher as a tale of a bungled attempt to take back a kidnapped rich girl. It is narrated by Cockroach Karl, a colourful criminal desperate to rekindle his childhood friendship with former best friend Richie McMullan – now a senior Whangārei police officer who wants nothing to do with Karl’s world of bounty hunting, brawls, bravado and bikers in Northland’s underworld communities. The book was 10 years in the making for author Michael Botur who was inspired by his conversations with arrestees and police staff while working as a Massey University alcohol and drug survey researcher in the cells at the Whangārei Central Police Station. Botur has begun a crowdfunding campaign to assist with production costs and is asking for pre-sale donations via the NZ Arts Foundation platform Boosted.