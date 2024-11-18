The sold-out Hospice House Tour in early November has raised a record $73,000 for North Haven Hospice.
Tour a success
A sold-out Hospice House tour in early November raised a record $73,000 for North Haven Hospice. The biennial event was organised by six women, all keen to give back to their community. The money will be used by the hospice to buy a hybrid all-wheel-drive for community nurses and contribute to an aromatherapy room with hydrotherapy bath.
Lotto win
A Lotto player who bought their ticket at Dargaville Postshop & Lotto will be celebrating a win of $13,632. The player was one of 18 to win Second Division in Saturday’s draw.
Lower-than-expected rainfall through winter and early spring have resulted in moderately to severely dry conditions for the majority of Northland, according to the regional council’s latest climate report. The report found there was close to normal rainfall recorded in October, on average, but this failed to make up for a deficit earlier in winter and spring. The Pouto Peninsula was the only place normal to wet for this time of year. River flows are also low, with rivers around Kawakawa and Whangārei extremely low. November to January is predicted to be hotter than normal, with rainfall equally likely to be average or below average.
Mito, the organisation for industry training in the automotive, road transport, gas and logistics industries, is pleased to introduce Mitch Guest as its new training advisor for the Whangārei and Northland area. He has deep family ties to Northland and extensive experience in the automotive industry.
Healthy inspiration
High schools in Whangārei and Kaipara will be visited this week by tertiary students promoting rural health careers. The workshops aim to inspire more young rural people to pursue careers as GPs, nurses, or other health practitioners as part of Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network’s nationwide rural health careers programme.