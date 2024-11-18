Dry in north

Lower-than-expected rainfall through winter and early spring have resulted in moderately to severely dry conditions for the majority of Northland, according to the regional council’s latest climate report. The report found there was close to normal rainfall recorded in October, on average, but this failed to make up for a deficit earlier in winter and spring. The Pouto Peninsula was the only place normal to wet for this time of year. River flows are also low, with rivers around Kawakawa and Whangārei extremely low. November to January is predicted to be hotter than normal, with rainfall equally likely to be average or below average.





New Mito advisor

Mito, the organisation for industry training in the automotive, road transport, gas and logistics industries, is pleased to introduce Mitch Guest as its new training advisor for the Whangārei and Northland area. He has deep family ties to Northland and extensive experience in the automotive industry.

Healthy inspiration

High schools in Whangārei and Kaipara will be visited this week by tertiary students promoting rural health careers. The workshops aim to inspire more young rural people to pursue careers as GPs, nurses, or other health practitioners as part of Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network’s nationwide rural health careers programme.















