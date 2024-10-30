Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Keep safe trick-or-treating; Party on in Kerikeri

nzme
3 mins to read
Make sure you look after little trick-or-treaters if you are out with them this Halloween. Photo / 123rf

Make sure you look after little trick-or-treaters if you are out with them this Halloween. Photo / 123rf

Be safe for Halloween with your kids

Police are encouraging caregivers to ensure their little trick-or-treaters are well looked after this Halloween while in the community. Inspector Brett Callander said not everyone likes to participate or is able to take part or appreciates knocks at the door so those wishes should be respected. He also encouraged parents to consider only trick-or-treating in well-lit areas and attending local events rather than door-knocking. Other tips included always going with an adult and sticking with friends if you are a teen. If anyone sees any suspicious activity happening, please contact 111 immediately or report activity after it occurred to 105.

Street party for Kerikeri

The Bay of Islands annual street party returns to Kerikeri town centre on November 16. The event, which runs from 5pm to 9.30pm and follows the Kerikeri Half Marathon, is packed with wines from local vineyards, beer from local breweries, delicious food and non-stop entertainment across three zones. The central shopping precinct will be closed to traffic for the street party, which attracts around 4000 people. Tickets are $10 for those aged 14 and over if booked in advance from Eventfinda or The Sound Lounge. Kids under 14 and seniors are free or by koha. Gate sales are $15.

Parking for fireworks display

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There will be a road closure on Okara Drive between the Porowini Ave roundabout and the Port Rd roundabout from 2pm until 10pm on Saturday, November 2 for the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular. The parking includes Cobham Oval (Port Rd entrance only), Bascule carpark, Railway carpark, Pohe Island carpark and surrounding areas such as Port Rd and Porowini Ave. Mobility parking is also available in the Semenoff Stadium carpark (east or west entrances) with a mobility drop-off area on Okara Drive. Access through the road closure will require a CCS Disability permit or a wheelchair-marked vehicle or Driving Miss Daisy. You can also contact the stadium before noon Friday to pre-book a car park at events@nect2021.co.nz.

Coffee for Gumboot Friday

Gumboot Friday is coming up on November 1 and in order to support the initiative Cafe Botannix in Whangārei is donating all proceeds from their coffee sales to the charity I AM HOPE. All you need to do is head along and grab yourself a caffeine fix and you’ve done a good deed for the day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SH11 works

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is carrying out overnight road resurfacing work on State Highway 11 Paihia, between MacMurray Rd and Te Kemara Ave, from November 3. Work will take place between 9pm and 5am. From November 3-5, SH11 Seaview Rd will be closed overnight between MacMurray and Kings Rds. A short detour via MacMurray and Kings Rds will be in place. From November 5-8, works will take place in Marsden Rd between Kings Rd and Paihia wharf, with stop/go traffic management in place. No work will take place on Friday and Saturday night. Work will resume on November 10 between School Rd and Te Kemara Ave with stop/go traffic management in place, and is expected to be completed by Friday, November 14.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate