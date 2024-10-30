There will be a road closure on Okara Drive between the Porowini Ave roundabout and the Port Rd roundabout from 2pm until 10pm on Saturday, November 2 for the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular. The parking includes Cobham Oval (Port Rd entrance only), Bascule carpark, Railway carpark, Pohe Island carpark and surrounding areas such as Port Rd and Porowini Ave. Mobility parking is also available in the Semenoff Stadium carpark (east or west entrances) with a mobility drop-off area on Okara Drive. Access through the road closure will require a CCS Disability permit or a wheelchair-marked vehicle or Driving Miss Daisy. You can also contact the stadium before noon Friday to pre-book a car park at events@nect2021.co.nz.

Coffee for Gumboot Friday

Gumboot Friday is coming up on November 1 and in order to support the initiative Cafe Botannix in Whangārei is donating all proceeds from their coffee sales to the charity I AM HOPE. All you need to do is head along and grab yourself a caffeine fix and you’ve done a good deed for the day.

SH11 works

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is carrying out overnight road resurfacing work on State Highway 11 Paihia, between MacMurray Rd and Te Kemara Ave, from November 3. Work will take place between 9pm and 5am. From November 3-5, SH11 Seaview Rd will be closed overnight between MacMurray and Kings Rds. A short detour via MacMurray and Kings Rds will be in place. From November 5-8, works will take place in Marsden Rd between Kings Rd and Paihia wharf, with stop/go traffic management in place. No work will take place on Friday and Saturday night. Work will resume on November 10 between School Rd and Te Kemara Ave with stop/go traffic management in place, and is expected to be completed by Friday, November 14.