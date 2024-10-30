Be safe for Halloween with your kids
Police are encouraging caregivers to ensure their little trick-or-treaters are well looked after this Halloween while in the community. Inspector Brett Callander said not everyone likes to participate or is able to take part or appreciates knocks at the door so those wishes should be respected. He also encouraged parents to consider only trick-or-treating in well-lit areas and attending local events rather than door-knocking. Other tips included always going with an adult and sticking with friends if you are a teen. If anyone sees any suspicious activity happening, please contact 111 immediately or report activity after it occurred to 105.
Street party for Kerikeri
The Bay of Islands annual street party returns to Kerikeri town centre on November 16. The event, which runs from 5pm to 9.30pm and follows the Kerikeri Half Marathon, is packed with wines from local vineyards, beer from local breweries, delicious food and non-stop entertainment across three zones. The central shopping precinct will be closed to traffic for the street party, which attracts around 4000 people. Tickets are $10 for those aged 14 and over if booked in advance from Eventfinda or The Sound Lounge. Kids under 14 and seniors are free or by koha. Gate sales are $15.
