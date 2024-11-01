Patrick, who works at Limitless Plumbing & Gas in Whangārei, wants to use his platform to encourage more people to start a career in plumbing, with the industry short of young plumbers.

Prime position on Waitangi Tribunal

Far North leader Kevin Prime (CBE) has been reappointed to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Prime (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui) has been reappointed for a second term. He is an accomplished and experienced member of the tribunal, and is a current member of several inquiries including the Constitutional Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 3300).

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has also confirmed the appointment of two new members to the Waitangi Tribunal - Hon Richard Prebble (CBE) and Ken Williamson.

Gallery exhibition

Kohukohu’s Village Arts Gallery has its latest exhibition running until December 1.

“Between Shores” includes mixed media work from Lindsay Antrobus Evans, Isla Fabu and Rachel Miller. It explores the personal and observed narratives surrounding the experience of migration and examines the perceptions of being ‘other’ within the adoptive country and the ensuing dialogue between displaced peoples and the communities that receive them.

Migrations of humanity, whether instigated by war, conflict, persecution, poverty, climate change, or simply seeking a better and more sustainable life, transport people from the known, their homes, families, and communities, to the unknown.

Bright sparks

Whangārei’s McKay Electrical has won praise for a Northland project in the 2024 Master Electricians Awards. McKay took the Excellence Award for a project under $1 million, for its work on the Niwa Kingfish Aquaculture Recirculation Project, which required an extensive electrical scope to support efficient operations. The awards were held in Auckland on October 25.

Bridges close

Whangārei District Council has advised two of its bridges will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

Te Matau ā Pohe closed overnight to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic and reopened at 7am today. This was so work could be done on the lighting and crash rails.

On Monday, November 4, the Kotuitui Whitinga walking bridge at Hīhīaua Peninsula will be closed from 7am to 7pm for cleaning and servicing. There will be a walking detour via Port Road.

Mangawhai CAB

The Citizen’s Advice Bureau is now offering free impartial advice in Mangawhai. The CAB helps people to understand their rights and obligations and gives people the support they need to take action. You can walk in from 10am until 12pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 73 Moir Street in the Mangawhai Domain or phone 09 423 7333 or 09 423 7381 week days from 10am until 2pm.

Lotto Pak’nWin

A shopper who bought a Lotto ticket from Whangarei’s Pak’nSave supermarket is more than $16,000 richer after last night’s draw.

The customer was among 12 players who shared second division wins of $16,460 each. One of those players from Christchurch also won Powerball second division taking their total winnings to $28,657.



















