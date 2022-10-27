Eddie McCarthy is among the ranks of the Northland dog trialling team that will take on Waikato in the inaugural Bayley's Shield this weekend.

The Bayley's Shield is a new initiative for North Island dog triallists, started in the Waikato Centre, and the Northland Centre team will be the first to challenge for it at this weekend's Waikato A&P Show, held at the Claudelands Event Centre. The competition will work like the Ranfurly Shield for New Zealand rugby union sides, in that challengers can take on the current champions in an attempt to claim it.

The make-up of the team is different to a traditional individual dog trial competition. It will be comprised of five people and five dogs, including two Open competitors with Open dogs, two Intermediate competitors with Intermediate dogs, and one Maiden competitor with a Maiden dog.

Northland's team for this inaugural event consists of; Colin Jay with Flick (Open) from the Mangonui club, Eddie McCarthy with Mate (Open) from the Broadwood club, Anna Blair with Lara (Intermediate) from the Omamari club, Shane Munford with Rose (Intermediate) from the Bay of Islands club, and Drezel Williams with Dee (Maiden) from the Mangonui club.

The project responsible for the redevelopment of a 50-year-old Far North culvert has taken out a top international engineering award.

The $5 million replacement of an old culvert south of Mangonui into the new Tokatoka Bridge was recently recognised by the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) as part of the 2022 IPWEA NZ Asset Management Excellence Awards. The awards recognise public works projects which have significantly contributed to their local communities.

The SH10 Culvert Replacement Team from WSP, Waka Kotahi NZTA and Fulton Hogan received three awards in total - the Environment and Sustainability Award, Public Works for $2m - $5m Award, and the IPWEA Supreme Overall Award.

This Saturday, the Wekaweka Community Hall - complete with a new roof - will host its first show in years. Barrier Ninja, a play that recently featured at Whangārei Fringe Festival, weaves together nine personal stories of people navigating the health system, from medical professionals through to people dealing with health issues. Created by Fran Kewene (Tainui) and performed by Julie Edwards (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Whare), Barrier Ninja has been adopted into the Hauora Māori medical curriculum at the Dunedin School of Medicine and has been seen by more than 1000 medical students. Tickets cost $20 and are available from the Resource Centre in Waimamaku or at the door. The show is on Saturday, October 29. Doors are at 7pm, with an R&B/country band to follow.

The Te Purunga ki Te Raki Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG) Tai Tokerau will release its first Regional Workforce Plan on Tuesday.

The 2022 Regional Workforce Plan is a starting point for regionally led workforce and skills development. Te Purunga ki Te Raki RSLG will be working with many people across the region's labour market in its implementation.

The initial focus for the plan is hauora [health] as well as workforce resilience and climate change and green skills. Construction and infrastructure as well as the primary industry and tourism feature, and wellbeing and equity are threaded throughout, with an underlying focus on the needs of youth.

The story in Bay News on the ArtCraft Market in Kerikeri did not mention the date. It is being held on December 3 and 4, between 10am - 4.30pm in the Waipapa Hall, SH10, Waipapa. Contact is artcraftnz@gmail.com

Police were called after gunshots were heard in Paihia at around 2.30pm yesterday. Officers made enquiries, but any involvement of a firearm in the incident could not be substantiated, police said.