With thousands of books leftover, Zonta Book Fair organisers will host a second rounds of book sales this weekend.

If you missed out on the Zonta Book Fair this weekend, you are in luck as organisers will be hosting a two-day clearance sale on Saturday from 8am till 4pm and on Sunday, from 8am till noon at 4 Bougainville St. After a successful event this weekend, which raised more than $47,000 for local Northland charities organisers said they still had thousands of books left.

State highway fund

Northland will get around $131m funding for state highway recovery projects. The coalition Government recently confirmed the indicative regional breakdown of North Island Weather Event funding for state highway recovery projects funded through Budget 2024. Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the funding would allow the continuation of recovery works across the region’s state highways impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and the 2023 Auckland Anniversary floods. Northland projects include Mangamuka Gorge, Brynderwyn Hills, Maungaturoto River slip, and the Wairoa River slip. Brown said work across these projects was expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Upsurge Fest

Upsurge Festival has announced its 2024 programme which runs from September 8 to 15. The eight-day event will host an array of music, theatre, and dance performances. Highlights include Troy Kingi who kicks off the festival with a performance from his album release tour Leatherman & the Mojave Green. The programme also includes the Kōrero/Conversations series, which promises a weekend of engaging and insightful discussions. Visit www.upsurgefestival.co.nz for more information.