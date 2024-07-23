Book fair back
Book lovers rejoice, the popular Zonta Book Fair is on in Whangārei this weekend. Books have been a loyal friend to Whangarei’s Zonta clubs, with their annual book fairs raising more than $700,000 for charity. The fair, organised by Zonta Whangārei and Hatea clubs, and the Mangakahia Lions Club, is planned for July 27 and 28, 4 Bougainville St, off Union East St in the port area, behind Calders Design and Print. Thousands of books, jigsaws and DVDs will be on sale at the fair.
Caves stay closed
Whangārei District Council has confirmed it is not yet clear on timeframes for the reopening of Abbey Caves following the death of Karnin Petera. The Advocate reported in May that further details around whether a rāhui would continue would be considered upon the release of the coroner’s report. Further details are yet unknown.