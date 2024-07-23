Eateries struggling

The Restaurant Association’s new survey results paint a “concerning” picture of the state of the hospitality industry. Businesses across the sector were grappling with significant challenges, including declining revenues, reduced customer numbers, and deteriorating mental health among operators, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said. The survey reveals 76% of businesses nationwide report their revenue is worse or significantly worse than last year. Also, 52% of those businesses cite managing the customer downturn as their biggest issue. Bidois urged business owners to reach out for help or someone to talk to, and encouraged customers to support their local hospitality business, whether it’s by dining out, ordering takeaway or stopping by for a coffee.





Two crashes, no injuries

Police responded to two minor crashes on Tuesday morning. One crash involved two vehicles in Glenbervie, Whangārei. No injuries or blockages were reported. Another occurred near Kerikeri and also involved two vehicles, and no injuries were reported





Admin person sought

Not-for-profit community organisation Promote Waipu is looking for an admin/secretary to assist with operations. A committee of volunteers organises events and encourages the wellbeing of Waipu citizens. If you’re community minded with additional admin skills to share for a few hours a month, this could be the role for you. For more information, email chairperson@promotewaipu.co.nz