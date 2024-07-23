Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Zonta Book Fair back; support local as businesses struggle

Some of the thousands of books being sorted that have been donated for this weekend’s Zonta Book Fair in Whangārei.

Book fair back

Book lovers rejoice, the popular Zonta Book Fair is on in Whangārei this weekend. Books have been a loyal friend to Whangarei’s Zonta clubs, with their annual book fairs raising more than $700,000 for charity. The fair, organised by Zonta Whangārei and Hatea clubs, and the Mangakahia Lions Club, is planned for July 27 and 28, 4 Bougainville St, off Union East St in the port area, behind Calders Design and Print. Thousands of books, jigsaws and DVDs will be on sale at the fair.

Caves stay closed

Whangārei District Council has confirmed it is not yet clear on timeframes for the reopening of Abbey Caves following the death of Karnin Petera. The Advocate reported in May that further details around whether a rāhui would continue would be considered upon the release of the coroner’s report. Further details are yet unknown.

Eateries struggling

The Restaurant Association’s new survey results paint a “concerning” picture of the state of the hospitality industry. Businesses across the sector were grappling with significant challenges, including declining revenues, reduced customer numbers, and deteriorating mental health among operators, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said. The survey reveals 76% of businesses nationwide report their revenue is worse or significantly worse than last year. Also, 52% of those businesses cite managing the customer downturn as their biggest issue. Bidois urged business owners to reach out for help or someone to talk to, and encouraged customers to support their local hospitality business, whether it’s by dining out, ordering takeaway or stopping by for a coffee.


Two crashes, no injuries

Police responded to two minor crashes on Tuesday morning. One crash involved two vehicles in Glenbervie, Whangārei. No injuries or blockages were reported. Another occurred near Kerikeri and also involved two vehicles, and no injuries were reported


Admin person sought

Not-for-profit community organisation Promote Waipu is looking for an admin/secretary to assist with operations. A committee of volunteers organises events and encourages the wellbeing of Waipu citizens. If you’re community minded with additional admin skills to share for a few hours a month, this could be the role for you. For more information, email chairperson@promotewaipu.co.nz

