Ireland’s Pirate Queen comes to Maungaturoto.

Charges are being considered after a vehicle fled from police in Kaikohe on Saturday evening. Police signalled the vehicle to stop on State Highway 1, Kaikohe around 7pm. When the vehicle did not stop, road spikes were deployed and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop on Broadway in Kaikohe, where two people were taken into custody. inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police say.

Epic tale

If you and your kids love a grand swashbuckling, sea-shanty-filled show, then head over to the Otamatea Repertory Theatre in Maungaturoto for their latest theatrical production, The Pirate Queen. Maura Flower has written The Pirate Queen; an epic tale of Grainne O’Malley, Ireland’s infamous Pirate Queen, and said it’s the story of the lead character, Grainne’s quest for the survival of her people during social and political upheaval. Featuring talented kids from around the Kaipara, The Pirate Queen, will be showing at the Otamatea Repertory Theatre on July 12th-21st. To book tickets go to www.ort.org.nz

Police investigate unsafe driving

Police impounded a vehicle late Saturday night after they received a report of a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner on Gill Rd in Kaitāia, resulting in a crash between two vehicles. No injuries were reported, and inquiries are ongoing. A similar incident occurred at 1.55am on Sunday morning on Kerikeri Inlet Rd when a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner resulted in a crash involving one vehicle. No injuries were reported, and inquiries are ongoing.