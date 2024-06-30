Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Whistleblowing on the rise, police investigating two unsafe drivers

2 mins to read
Ireland’s Pirate Queen comes to Maungaturoto.

Charges are being considered after a vehicle fled from police in Kaikohe on Saturday evening. Police signalled the vehicle to stop on State Highway 1, Kaikohe around 7pm. When the vehicle did not stop, road spikes were deployed and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop on Broadway in Kaikohe, where two people were taken into custody. inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police say.

Epic tale

If you and your kids love a grand swashbuckling, sea-shanty-filled show, then head over to the Otamatea Repertory Theatre in Maungaturoto for their latest theatrical production, The Pirate Queen. Maura Flower has written The Pirate Queen; an epic tale of Grainne O’Malley, Ireland’s infamous Pirate Queen, and said it’s the story of the lead character, Grainne’s quest for the survival of her people during social and political upheaval. Featuring talented kids from around the Kaipara, The Pirate Queen, will be showing at the Otamatea Repertory Theatre on July 12th-21st. To book tickets go to www.ort.org.nz

Police investigate unsafe driving

Police impounded a vehicle late Saturday night after they received a report of a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner on Gill Rd in Kaitāia, resulting in a crash between two vehicles. No injuries were reported, and inquiries are ongoing. A similar incident occurred at 1.55am on Sunday morning on Kerikeri Inlet Rd when a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner resulted in a crash involving one vehicle. No injuries were reported, and inquiries are ongoing.

Firearms investigation

Police received a report of a person allegedly discharging a firearm on Peras Rd, Waima, around 12.40pm Saturday afternoon. A police spokesperson said they were making enquiries into the matter.

Whistleblowing on the rise

Whistleblowing is on the rise with a growing number of people going to the Ombudsman to report serious wrongdoing in their workplace and seeking advice about making protected disclosures. In 2022/2023 the Chief Ombudsman received 128 protected disclosures and inquiries, which was an 80% increase from the previous year (with 71 received in 2021/22). So far this year, 2023/2024, the Ombudsman has received 203 protected disclosures and inquiries - a further 58% increase on the year before. This week marks World Whistleblower Day and Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says he is very heartened to know that people seem to feel more comfortable about reporting issues.

