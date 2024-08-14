Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Whau Valley dam reservoir at capacity; free entry at Kiwi North

nzme
2 mins to read
Whangārei District Council said that despite lower-than-average rainfall so far this year, the reservoir of more than 1.8 million cu m at Whau Valley Dam had reached capacity. Photo / WDC

Whangārei District Council said that despite lower-than-average rainfall so far this year, the reservoir of more than 1.8 million cu m at Whau Valley Dam had reached capacity. Photo / WDC

The New Zealand Blood Service is calling for New Zealanders to “be golden” by becoming a plasma donor this National Blood Donor Week, which runs until Sunday . The service said the country’s plasma supply is at a tipping point, as demand for this ‘liquid gold’ continues to increase by over 10% year on year. nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD (0800 448 325).

Free entry day

Kiwi North is holding a free entry day to its Whangārei Museum and Native Species Habitats on Sunday, August 18, to thank Whangārei District Council for its generous and ongoing support. Free entry is to the museum and habitats. The Heritage Clubs will also be running the iconic train rides as usual, where fees will apply. Doors open to the public at 10am and will close at 4pm.

Savour Northland

Locally inspired dishes, culinary collaborations, and immersive workshops will be served up during the inaugural Savour Northland event. More than 30 events will be held from October 4 to 28 including collaborations between award-winning restaurants and vineyards, with opportunities to sip and dine with your mates in stunning settings, meet the makers, learn a new skill or have fun with the kids. Entries will be announced in September. For more information visit www.savournorthland.com

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whau Valley Dam at capacity

Whangārei District Council says that despite lower-than-average rainfall so far this year, the reservoir which holds 1,871,286 cu m at Whau Valley Dam, reached capacity earlier this month. The dam is directly connected to the Whau Valley Water Treatment Plant which supplies reservoirs throughout the Whangārei supply area. The council also reminded people to not put boats on or practice water sports in water-supply dams, however, fishing is allowed with a license from Fish and Game.

Fish and Game elections

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealanders with an interest in angling, hunting and conservation are being urged to stand as candidates for the upcoming Fish and Game elections. New Zealand’s 12 regional Fish and Game councils are statutory organisations elected by licence holders every three years. Voting in the 2024 election opens on September 24 and closes on October 11. Information is available at www.fishandgame.org.nz/about-us/elections-programme/

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate