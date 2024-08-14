Whangārei District Council said that despite lower-than-average rainfall so far this year, the reservoir of more than 1.8 million cu m at Whau Valley Dam had reached capacity. Photo / WDC

The New Zealand Blood Service is calling for New Zealanders to “be golden” by becoming a plasma donor this National Blood Donor Week, which runs until Sunday . The service said the country’s plasma supply is at a tipping point, as demand for this ‘liquid gold’ continues to increase by over 10% year on year. nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD (0800 448 325).

Free entry day

Kiwi North is holding a free entry day to its Whangārei Museum and Native Species Habitats on Sunday, August 18, to thank Whangārei District Council for its generous and ongoing support. Free entry is to the museum and habitats. The Heritage Clubs will also be running the iconic train rides as usual, where fees will apply. Doors open to the public at 10am and will close at 4pm.

Savour Northland

Locally inspired dishes, culinary collaborations, and immersive workshops will be served up during the inaugural Savour Northland event. More than 30 events will be held from October 4 to 28 including collaborations between award-winning restaurants and vineyards, with opportunities to sip and dine with your mates in stunning settings, meet the makers, learn a new skill or have fun with the kids. Entries will be announced in September. For more information visit www.savournorthland.com