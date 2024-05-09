Marilyn Jones, in her 70s, makes good-quality curtains for Habitat for Humanity to help keep warm homes in Northland and Auckland.

The Whangārei District Council is formally consulting with the public on whether dogs should be allowed, on a leash, in the central city and where they should be allowed off-leash. The questions are part of a formal consultation on the draft dog management policy and bylaw. You can have your say by visiting the Whangārei District Council website.

Far North open for business

With State Highway 1 over the Mangamukas and Brynderwyns closed, the Kaitāia Business Association (KBA) wants the country to know the Far North is still open for business. KBA chair Josh Kirby said the impact of higher transport costs and reduced domestic tourism is significant and will become apparent over time, and the longer the road is closed, the worse it gets. “However, it’s essential to remind our friends, whānau, and broader networks that alternative routes are open and available and, more importantly, that Kaitāia and Te Hiku remain open for business. "

Whangārei pageant queen

The Miss New Zealand 2024 pageant concluded with the crowning of Samantha Poole, originally from Pretoria, South Africa. Poole lives in Whangārei and will now head to Tokyo, Japan for the Miss International 2024 pageant. Also crowned were first runner-up Rovelyn Milford, who will represent NZ at the Miss Supranational pageant, and second runner-up Sharlene Sharma, who will represent NZ in the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

Sew good curtains

Habitat for Humanity Northern Region’s curtain bank makes quality curtains for low-income families in Northland and Auckland, to ensure their homes stay warm and healthy. The project uses donated and recycled curtains which are resewn by seamstress Marilyn Jones (pictured). The curtain bank relies on donations and is being supported by Genesis Energy, which will match donations to three curtain banks up to a total of $100,000. The donation drive closes June 27, go to tinyurl.com/curtains-24 to support.

Legacy Lounge open

Haruru resident Jane Johnston has set up the New Zealand Legacy Lounge in Kerikeri. The exhibition, previously in Paihia, is part library, part museum, and part discovery centre and community activities space. It includes a huge collection of New Zealand books and Kiwiana collections. It features an estimated 50,000 natural and cultural history books, along with historic photos, early 1900s paintings, vintage records, kauri gum, weaving, pottery and thousands of collectable Kiwiana and retro knick-knacks such as souvenir dolls, tea towels and teaspoons. Johnston will be promoting the lounge to schools for field trips and for school holiday activities and to seniors for indoor activities. Contact her on agentjane99@gmail.com for membership information.

Water main upgrade

The Whangārei District Council began work yesterday on a water main upgrade on Powhiri Ave, in Regent.Resident access will be provided as necessary, and the entire street will be open after hours and on weekends. The work is expected to take about four weeks.



