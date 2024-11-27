Cancer Society Auckland Northland’s Yellow Shirt volunteers.

November marks 10 years of the Cancer Society Auckland Northland’s Yellow Shirt volunteer programme at Whangārei Hospital’s Jim Carney Oncology Centre. The volunteers guide patients through their diagnoses and treatments, with the non-clinical support easing the experience for patients and lessening the load on hospital staff. They are led by Kathleen Selby, who has volunteered since the group’s inception, giving back to the Cancer Society for its help during her own cancer treatment.

Education union NZEI Te Riu Roa has organised a day of action countrywide today to stand against a possible rollback of requirements. They claimed the changes would impact children’s safety, increase privatisation and worsen both learning and working conditions. There will be a protest at the Whangārei intersection by the Hundertwasser Art Museum at 4.30pm.

Coastguard is urging Kiwis to wear their lifejackets on the water after the country experienced one of its worst years for drownings in boating incidents. Only one of the 17 people who drowned was wearing a lifejacket.