Popular walking tracks in Whangārei Heads are being closed for repairs.

The Mount Aubrey track and Reotahi Coastal Track will be closed for repair work and resurfacing from November 13 to November 17. A Whangārei District Council post said the track had seen better days, and a helicopter would be operating to deliver gravel over the period, then it will be spread to where required and compacted to improve the tracks.

Wrestling wildfires

Three firefighters from Northland have been deployed to help fight the raging wildfires burning across Queensland, Australia. They are part of the 22 New Zealand firefighters who will be working in arduous conditions alongside Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, who have responded to more than 1000 vegetation fires since late October and are currently attending to 52 active wildfires across the region. The recent deployment marks Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s 70th deployment overseas.

Pet parents pursued

The SPCA is urgently seeking summer foster volunteers as many centres across the country reach capacity due to the kitten season. The SPCA has seen approximately 47 per cent more kittens in its care in September compared to the same month last year, despite an increase in free desexing clinics across the motu. Foster homes mean the most vulnerable animals have somewhere to go. Fostering has all the benefits of having a pet in your home, but without the financial commitment, as the SPCA pays for everything. You can sign up via SPCA’s website to turn your house into a foster home for animals: spca.nz.

Conscious cafe commended

A Kaitāia cafe which uses a range of sustainable, climate positive initiatives has won the Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action Award sponsored by the Northland Regional Council at the 2023 Northland Business Excellence Awards. Peekaboo Cafe recycles, promotes the use of reusable cups, sources local food and beverages, harvests rainwater for use in their garden and runs two electric vehicles. Council chairwoman Tui Shortland said the cafe looked at all aspects of its business operation and had found innovative and effective ways to reduce its ecological footprint.

Firearm fright

Police were called to a Waipapa property after a person reported hearing what was believed to be a gunshot on Wednesday night. Officers visited the Koropewa Rd address and found no issues or risk to the public.

Custom Club celebrates

The Far North Rod & Custom Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its Wheels of Mayhem show on Saturday. The event, at Kaitāia’s A&P Showgrounds, will run from 9am to 3pm. There will be a $1000 spot prize and a vehicle sound-off cash prize given away at 1pm. Every year, Far North Rod & Custom gives donations to charities from its events such as Far North Hospice, Hato Hone St John and rescue helicopters.

Saturday’s storied show

All your rural needs and more will be catered for at the Bay of Islands P&I Show on Saturday. The Bay of Islands P&I Show is the oldest agricultural show in New Zealand, with the first show being held in New Zealand in the Bay of Islands in 1842. This year’s edition will be held at Te Waimate Showgrounds in Waimate North. For more details, go to www.bayofislandsshow.co.nz/.



