Disability cuts protest
An advocacy group for disabled people is organising a protest on Friday against the Government’s disability-sector cuts. This year, flexible funding for disabled people has been cut, Whaikaha - the Ministry for Disabled People has had its functions reduced and residential facilities funding has been frozen. The protest, led by Tai Tokerau Enabling Good Lives Leadership Group, will be held on the civic square outside Whangārei District Council’s Te Iwitahi building on Rust Ave from midday on Friday.
NRC wins national award
Northland Regional Council has won a national award for Local Authority Outstanding Contribution to Plant Conservation in New Zealand. The award was presented on Tuesday as part of the NZ Plant Conservation Network’s (NZPCN) four-day biennial conference, being attended by 165 people from around the country in Whangārei. Councillor Jack Craw, chairman of the council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says the council-wide award is a particular recognition of NRC’s Biodiversity and Biosecurity teams for their efforts across pest control, planting, monitoring and protection of dune lakes and duneland areas.
