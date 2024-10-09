Whangārei flooring installer Jackson Bell, pictured with Kiwi partner Sarah, has reached new heights in his career by winning a trophy at the Bcito Flooring Apprentice of the Year Awards. Bell previously built mountain bike tracks in Canada, but when Covid lockdowns turned a New Zealand holiday into an extended stay, he started an apprenticeship at MeasureUp Flooring in Whangārei. He recently won the Hayden McKenzie Memorial Trophy as a top-performing stage 3 apprentice and is now stepping into leadership.

Australian Bittern sightings wanted

Piroa Conservation Trust and Northland Regional Council need Northlanders to report sightings of the Australian Bittern which is on the verge of extinction. There is understood to be fewer than 1000 left in New Zealand and there are some here in the broader Brynderwyn area. These birds prefer the wetland habitat and despite once congregating in large flocks are now rarely soon and mostly solitary. They are 70cm in height and have a distinctive “freeze” stance when disturbed. Their brown-grey plumage enables them to hide among the reeds. You can report sightings via the Northland Regional Council website at this link

Stolen laptop

A laptop was stolen from a produce store in Dargaville early this morning after offenders forced entry. The incident was reported to police about 1am. Police are working to identify and locate those responsible. Information can be reported to 105 quoting reference number P060222829 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.