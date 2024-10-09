Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Whangārei flooring installer reaches new heights, Disability cuts protest

3 mins to read
Disability cuts protest

An advocacy group for disabled people is organising a protest on Friday against the Government’s disability-sector cuts. This year, flexible funding for disabled people has been cut, Whaikaha - the Ministry for Disabled People has had its functions reduced and residential facilities funding has been frozen. The protest, led by Tai Tokerau Enabling Good Lives Leadership Group, will be held on the civic square outside Whangārei District Council’s Te Iwitahi building on Rust Ave from midday on Friday.

NRC wins national award

Northland Regional Council has won a national award for Local Authority Outstanding Contribution to Plant Conservation in New Zealand. The award was presented on Tuesday as part of the NZ Plant Conservation Network’s (NZPCN) four-day biennial conference, being attended by 165 people from around the country in Whangārei. Councillor Jack Craw, chairman of the council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says the council-wide award is a particular recognition of NRC’s Biodiversity and Biosecurity teams for their efforts across pest control, planting, monitoring and protection of dune lakes and duneland areas.

Competition floored

Whangārei flooring installer Jackson Bell, pictured with Kiwi partner Sarah, has reached new heights in his career by winning a trophy at the Bcito Flooring Apprentice of the Year Awards. Bell previously built mountain bike tracks in Canada, but when Covid lockdowns turned a New Zealand holiday into an extended stay, he started an apprenticeship at MeasureUp Flooring in Whangārei. He recently won the Hayden McKenzie Memorial Trophy as a top-performing stage 3 apprentice and is now stepping into leadership.

Australian Bittern sightings wanted

Piroa Conservation Trust and Northland Regional Council need Northlanders to report sightings of the Australian Bittern which is on the verge of extinction. There is understood to be fewer than 1000 left in New Zealand and there are some here in the broader Brynderwyn area. These birds prefer the wetland habitat and despite once congregating in large flocks are now rarely soon and mostly solitary. They are 70cm in height and have a distinctive “freeze” stance when disturbed. Their brown-grey plumage enables them to hide among the reeds. You can report sightings via the Northland Regional Council website at this link

Stolen laptop

A laptop was stolen from a produce store in Dargaville early this morning after offenders forced entry. The incident was reported to police about 1am. Police are working to identify and locate those responsible. Information can be reported to 105 quoting reference number P060222829 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

