Northland news in brief: Whangārei Bridge Club raises $1000 on Daffodil Day

nzme
2 mins to read

The Whangārei Bridge Club at its 2025 Daffodil Day fundraiser.

The Whangārei Bridge Club got behind Daffodil Day last Friday by hosting a friendly day-long bridge competition and raising $1000. Official 2025 fundraising totals for Daffodil Day are yet to be released by the Cancer Society of NZ.

