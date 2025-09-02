Voting help

Local Government NZ (LGNZ) says the re-launch of Policy.nz is designed to address falling voting numbers at local elections. The site gathers candidate profiles and policies in a single place, making it easy for voters to assess candidates.

Meta’s mega muck-up

Whangārei professional photographer Jessica Jellick has had restrictions on her business’ social media accounts lifted. The Facebook and Instagram accounts were some of the 635,000 accounts Meta announced in July it had removed in an attempt to purge inappropriate behaviour. Jellick’s account was wrongfully removed - Meta says its technology made a mistake.

Candidate camera

Kaipara residents can hear directly from candidates in this year’s local government election via short introductory videos. Thirty-two candidates have put themselves forward, including four contenders for mayor, and 28 vying for councillor positions in the Wairoa Ward, Otamatea Ward and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward. In the video, candidates were given the same four questions about themselves, their priorities, why they are right for the role, and the challenges facing the district. Watch the videos at kaipara.govt.nz/candidates.

Todd appointed

Former Eastland Group chief executive for 20 years, Matt Todd, has been appointed to the Top Energy Board. In addition to his executive experience, Todd has held board roles with Connetics, Ruakura Energy GP, Marlborough Lines, and Yealands Wine Group. He holds qualifications in electrical engineering, engineering management, and an MBA, and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme.