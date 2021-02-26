Northland news in brief: Wallaby curry at field days; and free Te Reo Māori course

Northtec tutor Hughie Blues, left, and NRC biosecurity incursion management officer Curtis Harris, with ingredients for this year's Wallaby curry giveaway at the Northland Field Days.

A Massaman-style Wallaby curry with poppadom and pickled cucumber will be this year's free wild food treat to attract visitors to the Northland Regional Council's Northland Field Days marquee. The council has transformed all sorts of pest animals, plants and even insects into edible field days treats over the years and for the past several events has forged a culinary collaboration with NorthTec cookery students. "With foraging and the story behind where our food comes from playing a big part in what and where we eat today, working closely with NRC to help promote potential pests here in Northland, is a 'win-win' situation," polytech chef tutor Hughie Blues said. For anyone keen to try some of the wallaby curry, the best time to visit is around 10.30am or 12.30pm each day of the March 4-6 field days. The council will also be providing information and advice on other aspects of its work, including material on controlling pest animals and weeds and also on those species that must be reported to council.

Rugby coach-manager course

The Northland Rugby Union has confirmed the dates for this year's RugbySmart course, which is compulsory for all coaches, assistant coaches and managers who are involved with teams from under-14 and above. School coaches are also encouraged to attend. The first of two sessions in the Far North is at the Kerikeri Rugby Club on Monday, March 8, and the second at the Kaitaia Rugby Club on Monday, March 15, both starting at 6.30pm. The online module must be completed before the practical session.

Te Reo course on offer

Ngātiwai - Te Au Here o Tūkaiaia is offering a free year-long beginners course in te Reo Māori in Whangārei starting on March 1. Classes are held in Semenoff Stadium on Okara Drive at 6pm. As spaces are limited people interested are encouraged to email education@ngatiwai.iwi.nz or phone 09 972 7670.

Water restrictions partially eased

More stable flows in two waterways mean water restrictions can now be reduced for Kaikohe and Kerikeri, although level 3 restrictions will remain in place for both Kawakawa-Moerewa and Kaitaia. From yesterday, level 3 restrictions that applied to Kaikohe were reduced to level 2, banning the use of irrigation systems and sprinklers. Meanwhile, level 2 restrictions applied to Kerikeri households and businesses have also been removed. General manager – infrastructure and asset management (acting), Glenn Rainham, says the council will reduce restrictions for the Kaitaia and Kawakawa-Moerewa supplies as soon as conditions allow.

Bream Bay Sports Awards

The 2021 Trigg Bream Bay Sports Awards are being held at the Waipū Celtic Barn, on March 19. The awards evening promotes the value of sport, recognising the tremendously important role in improving mental and physical health and fostering a sense of community and social inclusion. The guest speaker for the evening will be Bernice Mene, a past New Zealand netball representative and captain. Doors will be open at 5.30pm with the official function commencing at 6pm with the piping in of all nominees.

CAB turns 50

The Whangārei Citizens Advice Bureau, which has a fortnightly free legal advice clinic and a beneficiary advocate, will have a stall in the Cameron St Mall on Thursday, March 11, to promote the body's national 50th anniversary and CAB Awareness Week. The bureau is in temporary premises on level 2 of the old public trust building at 69 Bank St, next door to its usual home in the Municipal Building.

Dame Anne Salmond to speak

The R Tucker Thompson will set sail on a special voyage on Saturday, March 27, with anthropologist, writer and environmentalist Dame Anne Salmond ONZ on board. The New Zealander of the Year in 2013 and members of the Arakite Charitable Trust will relate the history of Ipipiri, the eastern Bay of Islands, and share stories about the first Polynesians to arrive almost 1000 years ago and subsequent first encounters between Māori and Europeans.