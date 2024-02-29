Cruise ships are a regular sight in the Bay of Islands.

Northland Inc head of destination and communications Tania Burt said visitor numbers to the region have returned to pre-pandemic trends. Most are New Zealanders exploring their own backyard but 30 per cent are international travellers. Burt said the region would be focusing on growing overseas visitor numbers.

Bus catches fire

A commercial bus en route to a Kaitāia career expo caught fire on State Highway 10 yesterday morning. Kaitāia fire chief Craig Rogers said the driver, who was the only person on board, was not injured in the fire that extensively damaged the bus.

Ngāpuhi trustee replaced

Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi trustee Te Rau Allen has been replaced as deputy chair by trustee Iti Joyce. Allen has held the role of deputy chair for several years and continues as the trustee for Taiāmai ki Te Marangai Takiwā. Additionally, trustee Nicole Anderson has been replaced as Ngāpuhi Asset Holding Company (NAHC) director by Mori Rapana.

Shooter rumour shut down

Police shut down rumours of an active shooter at Whangārei Girls’ High School yesterday. Principal Sonya Lockyer received a tip-off about a potential shooter from a parent on Wednesday night. Police investigated and found there was no risk but attended the school to ensure everyone’s safety. Officers were speaking to the people responsible for the rumour.

Pride art exhibition opens

Northland Youth Theatre and RainbowYOUTH are hosting a pride art exhibition for the next four weeks as part of the Whangārei Pride Festival. Works by Jessie Rose Foote, Willson O’Halloran, Ajay Fryer, Chloe Mannix, Sandy-Lee Bell and more are on display at the youth theatre on John St between 2pm and 10pm this weekend. Sale proceeds will go towards the artist and fundraising for Whangārei PROUD.

Volunteers sought

Cancer Society Northland is looking for volunteers for this year’s Whangarei Relay for Life events at Trigg Stadium on March 23 and 24. Relay For Life involves teams or individuals walking, running, hopping or dancing around a track through the night. It is a celebration of those whose lives have been impacted by cancer. To volunteer email: volunteers@akcansoc.org.nz

Kūmara back on shelves

New season red, orange and gold kūmara are about to hit supermarket shelves after severe wet weather impacted harvesting. Around 97 per cent of New Zealand kūmara are grown in Northland due to its warm and rich soil, and Foodstuffs North Island Head of Produce and Butchery Brigit Corson said last year’s cyclone impacted crops before most of it could be harvested.







