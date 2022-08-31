Two utes were badly damaged in a crash on SH1, south of Whangārei yesterday, but no one was seriously injured. Photo / Tania Whyte



SH1 crash

Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on State Highway 1 at Ruakākā shortly after 8am yesterday. At least three vehicles were involved, including two utes, which were badly damaged. There were no serious injuries, police said. The road was not blocked and was fully cleared by 10.15am. The scene of the crash was just a few hundred metres from where another ute crashed into a paddock beside the Ruakākā roundabout on Tuesday morning.

Wing foilers compete in ocean crossing

A uniquely Northland event that attracts people from across the country will be held at Tutukaka again on Saturday. The addition of a wing foiling category - arguably a world-first for an ocean crossing competitive event - will give a new edge to this year's Poor Knights Crossing race on Saturday. As part of an experiment to gauge the logistical challenges of including wing foil competitors, 15 foil board enthusiasts have been invited to attend the 30km ocean race, and will race the downwind course alongside the ocean ski and waka ama paddlers at the Tutukaka Coast event. Race director Tim Eves said since it was the first time wing foilers would compete alongside their ocean paddling cousins, it could be a world first for an ocean crossing competitive event.

Death not suspicious

A sudden death in Onerahi on Tuesday night is not being treated as suspicious, police say. The area where a body was discovered in the mangroves was cordoned off early on Wednesday morning while police conducted a scene examination, and road closures were put in place. Police said they were making inquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner. Police said they were not aware of any risks to the wider public from the incident.

Hospital sensory garden opens

A new sensory garden will formally open at Dargaville Hospital today six months after a turf-turning ceremony, and despite the challenges of a Covid-19 surge. The 13m by 12m garden, outside the hospital's Mental Health and Addictions Clinic has been designed to help relieve distress in people who battle mental illness and addictions. It will be opened at 10am today. The garden includes plants, trees, secluded seating areas, a water feature, pathways, vegetables in raised beds, and other features that stimulate the five senses. Clinic attendees were consulted on what the sensory garden should include and were asked for their input on its design. "The idea for the garden came initially from Kitty Thomas, who is a senior nurse within our team,'' Community Mental Health and Addictions clinical team manager Elaine Parks said. "The idea received enthusiastic support from the rest of our team and was supported by people who attend the clinic for treatment."

Clothing swap

A free 'clothing swap' will take place on Sunday, at ONEONESIX on Bank St, Whangārei. The event begins at 12.30pm. Anyone with a bag or more of clean, wearable clothing is welcome. The event aims to promote sustainable fashion, and those wishing to donate but cannot attend can message the host via ONEONESIX's Facebook page, where the event is listed.