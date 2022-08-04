Warren Maxwell, Louis Baker and Thomas Oliver perform at a sold-out Waimate North showgrounds hall during a previous Upsurge Bay of Islands Arts Festival. Photo / Claire Gordon

Upsurge festival is back

After a three-year absence, the Upsurge Arts Festival is set to return to the Bay of Islands next month. The seven-day festival — showcasing dance, theatre, music, writers, street performances, visual arts and more — will take place on September 18-25. The full Upsurge 2022 programme will be announced on August 11. The biannual festival was last held in 2019 with the 2021 event cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Mangawhai sealing work begins

Sealing of the road along Molesworth Dr, between ITM and Estuary Dr in Mangawhai, starts today and continues through the weekend. The Kaipara District Council said after a long period of rain, a good window of dry weather meant work on sealing this stretch could now start. The council hopes to open two lanes early next week. Until then, traffic management remains in place.

RW Spring Fling

Rural Women New Zealand Top of the North Island are hosting a Spring Fling at Arapohue Hall, Dargaville, on September 17. The event, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, promises to be a fun and interactive day focused on food and exercise. There will be yummy food and some wonderful speakers and activities. For more information see www.facebook.com/events/1191187254771976.

Early-morning brigade callout

Volunteers from the Kaikohe Fire Brigade had an early wake-up call yesterday when a water pipe burst in a Ripi St home at 1.40am. Fire chief Bill Hutchinson said firefighters turned off the main, swept the water out of the flooded house and returned to bed for what was left of the night.

NAIT compliance checks

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is reminding farmers that stock transport companies are checking their cattle and deer are tagged and registered under the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) scheme.

Under the scheme, all cattle or deer must be fitted with a NAIT tag and registered in the NAIT system by the time the animal is 180 days old or before it is moved off-farm.

MPI's national manager of animal welfare and NAIT compliance Gray Harrison said transporting an untagged animal was an offence and transporters could be liable unless the truck driver has a declaration from the supplier stating the animals were tagged and registered.

Free beekeeping course

Buzzing to learn about beekeeping? A fees-free beekeeping course is looking for students in Maunu, Whangārei. Starting early October, the course involves 19 one-day classes, both theory and practical. You will gain comprehensive knowledge of keeping bees and earn a Level 3 Certificate in Apiculture. Class sizes are small, email jonathan.long.nz@gmail.com for more info.

Restaurant progressive dinner

A collaboration between Whangārei restaurants Aqua, Roost and AstroBoy will make up a"progressive dinner" next Saturday, August 13. Entrees will be served at Aqua, with mains at Roost and desserts AstroBoy. Tickets can be purchased at Roost Restaurant and Bar for $150 per person.