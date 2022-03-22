Northland's network of tsunami sirens will be tested again on April 3

Northland's six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the end of daylight saving on April 3. The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens in coastal communities, from Te Hapua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west, is checked twice a year, coinciding with the start and finish of daylight saving. The sirens sound twice - firstly at 10am for 10 minutes and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time as the outdoor network. Test alerts will also be sent to users of the Red Cross Hazard app, which can be downloaded for free. Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokeswoman Claire Nyberg said people should also be aware of the risk of tsunamis generated on or close to the coast which could arrive ahead of any official warning. She said everyone should know the natural warning signs of tsunami – a strong earthquake that is hard to stand up in or one that lasts longer than a minute, or out-of-the ordinary sea behaviour, such as sudden rise or fall and/or unusual noise. Northlanders can plan the quickest route to safety, using the interactive maps at nrc.govt.nz/evacuationzones

Police investigate deaths

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in Panguru, North Hokianga, on Tuesday. The deceased are understood to be a man and a woman. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the incident was reported just before noon. No one else was being sought in relation to the deaths. Members of the Far North police CIB were at the scene but it was likely to be a matter for the Coroner. Police would not release the names or other identifying details until all next of kin had been notified.

Prisoner injured in crash

A prisoner suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a prison van near Ohaeawai on Tuesday. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the accident, which was believed to be a nose-to-tail, happened around 2pm. The prisoner was taken back to Ngāwhā Prison to be checked by medical staff there. No one else was hurt. Police had spoken to both drivers.

Short college lockdown

Kaipara College was put into lockdown on Monday afternoon following an intruder being spotted on site. A short while later the school was given the all-clear by police, who advised the intruder had left and no weapons were involved.

Apprentice challenge

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) wants Northland apprentices to get their entries in before the April 1 deadline for the annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM. The regional heats of the competition will be held on April 9, with great prizes up for grabs and the winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion later in the year. Held in 20 locations across the country, the competition is open to any apprentices employed by NZCB member builders or who are enrolled with Industry Training Association Building (ITAB). Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/ and filling out the entry form.

Closed to overweight vehicles

Waka Kotahi says overweight vehicles can no longer use SH10's Waitangi River Bridge due to safety concerns. From Monday a variation was be issued for all current overweight vehicle permit holders to use SH1 as the alternative route to SH10 Waitangi River Bridge.

Permit holders may also seek permission from the Far North District Council to detour using local roads. All other vehicles can continue to safely use the bridge at a now lowered temporary speed limit of 50km/h. Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Tāmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau at Waka Kotahi, says the deterioration found during a routine safety inspection of the bridge requires immediate action. Waka Kotahi will provide ongoing updates on the bridge as information comes to hand.