Hollie Smith on tour
After sellout 2023 and 2024 tours, Kiwi singer/songwriter and artist Hollie Smith is bringing her Bones performance to Awanui Hotel on Friday from 6pm. Smith invites her fans to join her on a musical voyage that feels as personal as spending an evening with her at the hotel. For tickets go to www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/25453/Hollie-Smith-The-Bones-II-Awanui.utr
Tsunami siren test
Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the start of daylight saving on Sunday, September 29. The sirens sound twice: firstly at 10am for 10 minutes, and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time as the outdoor network. The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens, spanning coastal communities from Te Hāpua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west, is checked twice a year, coinciding with the start and end of daylight saving.
