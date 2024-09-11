Kaitāia’s Te Hiku Sports Hub is hosting a school holiday programme for children for the upcoming break. The holiday programme includes swimming lessons, learning water polo, underwater hockey, rippa rugby, netball, badminton and more. The programme is for children aged six and over. For more information check out the sports hub’s Facebook page of email ljury@elgravialeisure.co.nz.

Fish and Game council elections

A strong pool of 127 people passionate about angling, game bird hunting and conservation are standing as candidates for the upcoming Fish & Game elections. New Zealand’s 12 regional Fish & Game councils are statutory organisations elected by licence holders every three years and voting in the 2024 election opens on September 24 and closes on October 11. More information on the elections is available by visiting www.fishandgame.org.nz/about-us/elections-programme/

Addition approved

A private plan change which could increase Dargaville’s population by at least 40% has been approved for the former Dargaville Racecourse site. Kaipara District Council has accepted the proposal for up to 450 new houses, a neighbourhood centre, open space and light industrial use on the 47 hectare site off State Highway 14. First proposed in 2021 by Dargaville Racing Club, Dargaville Community Development Board and Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua, the development will be the town’s largest and adds to a 384-home subdivision recently approved for Awakino Precinct. Residents against the racecourse development were concerned it would further strain the town’s water, power and sewerage infrastructure.