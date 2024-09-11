Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Tsunami siren test, Hollie Smith on tour, new homes for Kaipara

nzme
2 mins to read
Kiwi singer/songwriter and artist Hollie Smith performs at Awanui Hotel on Friday, September 13, on her Bones tour.

Kiwi singer/songwriter and artist Hollie Smith performs at Awanui Hotel on Friday, September 13, on her Bones tour.

Hollie Smith on tour

After sellout 2023 and 2024 tours, Kiwi singer/songwriter and artist Hollie Smith is bringing her Bones performance to Awanui Hotel on Friday from 6pm. Smith invites her fans to join her on a musical voyage that feels as personal as spending an evening with her at the hotel. For tickets go to www.undertheradar.co.nz/tour/25453/Hollie-Smith-The-Bones-II-Awanui.utr

Tsunami siren test

Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the start of daylight saving on Sunday, September 29. The sirens sound twice: firstly at 10am for 10 minutes, and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time as the outdoor network. The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens, spanning coastal communities from Te Hāpua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west, is checked twice a year, coinciding with the start and end of daylight saving.

Holiday programme

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kaitāia’s Te Hiku Sports Hub is hosting a school holiday programme for children for the upcoming break. The holiday programme includes swimming lessons, learning water polo, underwater hockey, rippa rugby, netball, badminton and more. The programme is for children aged six and over. For more information check out the sports hub’s Facebook page of email ljury@elgravialeisure.co.nz.

Fish and Game council elections

A strong pool of 127 people passionate about angling, game bird hunting and conservation are standing as candidates for the upcoming Fish & Game elections. New Zealand’s 12 regional Fish & Game councils are statutory organisations elected by licence holders every three years and voting in the 2024 election opens on September 24 and closes on October 11. More information on the elections is available by visiting www.fishandgame.org.nz/about-us/elections-programme/

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Addition approved

A private plan change which could increase Dargaville’s population by at least 40% has been approved for the former Dargaville Racecourse site. Kaipara District Council has accepted the proposal for up to 450 new houses, a neighbourhood centre, open space and light industrial use on the 47 hectare site off State Highway 14. First proposed in 2021 by Dargaville Racing Club, Dargaville Community Development Board and Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua, the development will be the town’s largest and adds to a 384-home subdivision recently approved for Awakino Precinct. Residents against the racecourse development were concerned it would further strain the town’s water, power and sewerage infrastructure.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate