Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Transpower responds on community goodwill payment, Inaugural youth LGBTQIA+ event

nzme
3 mins to read
This artwork Traces by Yon Ankersmit, is among works from Far North Artists on display at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery from the end of this month.

This artwork Traces by Yon Ankersmit, is among works from Far North Artists on display at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery from the end of this month.

Transpower responds

Transpower’s acting chief executive John Clarke agreed he had a constructive meeting with Northland MP Grant McCallum over a community goodwill payment for Northland’s power cut on June 20. McCallum is pushing for compensation for the cut, which was caused by too many nuts being removed from the base of a high-voltage pylon, causing it to topple over. Clarke said on Wednesday that Transpower will continue to engage with the MP and other community representatives, over what it can do to support Northland communities. Transpower will make an announcement about any payment when it is in a position to do so. The toppled tower was replaced by a temporary tower supporting one 220kV circuit, and three steel poles supporting the second. Executive general manager grid delivery Mark Ryall said these will be replaced in due course with a new, permanent tower. ”I’d like to assure the community that the temporary structures are sufficiently robust and resilient to provide for security of supply until the permanent fix is in place.”

Inaugural LGBTQIA+ event

Whānau Focus at 61 Victoria Street, Dargaville, will be hosting its first Tunatahi LGBTQIA+ youth drop-in centre on Thursday, August 1. The centre is ideal for young people between the ages of 13-27 as well as friends and whānau. There’s free WiFi, games, stickers and more. Check the Rainbow Youth Northland Instagram page for updates and cancellations. This drop-in will be the first of monthly events held on the first Thursday of every month.

Art on display

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The artwork Traces by Yon Ankersmit, is among works from Far North artists on display at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery from the end of this month. There will be four different exhibitions. Works from Rachel Barber, Clive Stone, Ankersmit, Grace Campbell, Denise Corden, Anna Evans, Rose Gallagher, Julie Savory, Janette Walker, Kaye Cederman, Kellie Edwards, Sophie Foster, Diane Gardiner, Barbie Stevenson and Logan White will be on display from July 30 to August 25. Barber, Stone and Ankersmit will each have their own exhibitions at Reyburn House, with the fourth showing the works of the other 12.

Asthma assessment needed

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, which advocates for the 700,000 Kiwis living with respiratory disease, is urging the Government to implement an assessment requirement so tenants know their homes meet the Residential Tenancies (Healthy Homes Standards) Regulations 2019. The standards, which became law on July 1, 2019, introduced minimum standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage, and draught stopping in rental properties. Currently, landlords can self-certify that their property meets the Healthy Homes Standards, and there is no requirement for an independent - or qualified - physical inspection of the property. The foundation’s call is part of its ongoing commitment to improve the health outcomes of those living with respiratory conditions in NZ.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwi e-sport athletes ready

Kiwi athletes hope to bring back gold as they set to participate in the inaugural Olympic Esports games, in Saudi Arabia, next year. NZ Esports chief executive, Jonathan Jensen, said New Zealand is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity due to its strong history with esports and previous successes on the global stage. The two-month long event will draw about 2500 gamers from around the world, with gamers competing for $100 million in prize money.


Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate