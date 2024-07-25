This artwork Traces by Yon Ankersmit, is among works from Far North Artists on display at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery from the end of this month.

Transpower responds

Transpower’s acting chief executive John Clarke agreed he had a constructive meeting with Northland MP Grant McCallum over a community goodwill payment for Northland’s power cut on June 20. McCallum is pushing for compensation for the cut, which was caused by too many nuts being removed from the base of a high-voltage pylon, causing it to topple over. Clarke said on Wednesday that Transpower will continue to engage with the MP and other community representatives, over what it can do to support Northland communities. Transpower will make an announcement about any payment when it is in a position to do so. The toppled tower was replaced by a temporary tower supporting one 220kV circuit, and three steel poles supporting the second. Executive general manager grid delivery Mark Ryall said these will be replaced in due course with a new, permanent tower. ”I’d like to assure the community that the temporary structures are sufficiently robust and resilient to provide for security of supply until the permanent fix is in place.”

Inaugural LGBTQIA+ event

Whānau Focus at 61 Victoria Street, Dargaville, will be hosting its first Tunatahi LGBTQIA+ youth drop-in centre on Thursday, August 1. The centre is ideal for young people between the ages of 13-27 as well as friends and whānau. There’s free WiFi, games, stickers and more. Check the Rainbow Youth Northland Instagram page for updates and cancellations. This drop-in will be the first of monthly events held on the first Thursday of every month.

Art on display