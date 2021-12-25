Northland news in brief: Tempers flare at beach; and work starts on flood scheme

Tempers flared at Whangaumu Bay on Christmas Eve as a beachgoer took exception to two young motorbike riders who were riding on the beach.

Tempers flared on the Tutukaka Coast on Christmas Eve when a confrontation between two bikers driving on a busy beach and a holidaymaker looked to escalate. The pair of young riders – one without a helmet – were travelling at speed close to the waterline at Whangaumu Bay on dirt bikes around 6pm on Friday. A man supervising young family members swimming took a swing at the helmet-less rider's head with a boogie board while other beachgoers waved at the pair to slow down. The rider returned to his entourage and then followed a companion, who marched down the beach to confront the man, during which he kicked the man's boogie board from his hands. Members of the public rushed from beachside properties and nearby to de-escalate the situation until police arrived a short while later.

Pair steal multiple vehicles and swim across river to evade police

Police are on the hunt for an offender involved in a string of vehicle heists that started in Whangārei and ended 60km away in Moerewa on Christmas Eve. The first theft was on Central Ave when the man and a companion jumped into a member of the public's vehicle as they readjusted straps on a trailer they were towing. They drove the stolen vehicle 30km away near Purua and were spotted by officers heading down a dead-end street off Pipiwai Rd. Police found the vehicle abandoned in a nearby paddock, after which a police dog and handler were called in to track down the duo. Their movements were traced to the Wairua River, where the Advocate understands they swam downstream, exited on the other side and then stole two more vehicles from a nearby farm. Police found one of the vehicles in Moerewa and arrested a 42-year-old man as a result. Officers are continuing to locate the second offender and have asked anyone who spots a Nissan Serena with the registration 1BATT to contact police on 111 – do not approach the vehicle, they say.

Christmas motorists quick to alert police

Six driving complaints were reported to police during a single hour on Christmas morning. Northland Police Senior Sergeant Mohammed Atiq said the calls were about motorists cutting off other drivers, tailgating, crossing the centre line and driving on the wrong side of the road. He urged anyone travelling in Northland to be aware that traffic volumes were heavier, so to avoid frustration, drivers should plan their journey, be patient and drive to the conditions.

Work continues on Awanui flood scheme upgrade

The start of a fourth construction season is under way for the Awanui flood scheme, with about $2.5 million expected to be spent the next few months. Northland Regional Council is partway through a staged $15m several-year upgrade expected to be completed in two years. A $1.22m contract was recently awarded for work to increase the flood capacity of the Whangatane Spillway, a project council had named Northern Benching. This work is located between State Highway 10 and Quarry Rd. Benching involves shifting or reconfiguring stopbanks to create a wide, flat area on the inside of waterways which can carry extra floodwaters. Meanwhile, about $1.2m of work is also planned from Matthew's Park to Switzer Bench, the latter downstream of the SH1 bridge and a bottleneck.

Hampers up for grabs in Northern Advocate photo competition

Be in to win one of three hampers with our summer photo competition. Send us your Northland summer snaps taken between December 1, 2021 and January 8, 2022. Each entry must include one photograph, your name, phone number, address and a caption naming the place and people in the photo. Email us at editor@northernadvocate.co.nz and we'll publish selected entries in the Northern Advocate and online at northernadvocate.co.nz