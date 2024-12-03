Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Swap old lifejackets for new thanks to Coastguard

nzme
Quick Read
Coastguard's Old4New lifejacket upgrade campaign will be in Northland this month.

Coastguard's Old4New lifejacket upgrade campaign will be in Northland this month.

Coastguard’s water safety initiative – swapping old lifejackets for new ones – is making 12 Northland pit stops, starting in Dargaville on December 13. People can exchange lifejackets for discounted Hutchwilco lifejackets, have lifejackets fitted and serviced and learn more about water safety. A list of locations is available from www.old4new.nz.

Small business in survival mode

According to a Buy New Zealand Made survey of its small business members, 59% are still dealing with rising costs and 42% are concerned about cashflow. Just over half are optimistic about the Christmas trading period and a third say staying afloat will be their priority in 2025.

Privacy concerns

New Zealanders made a record 1003 privacy complaints to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner last financial year. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner says complaints were most likely because of poor privacy practices.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate