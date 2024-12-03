Coastguard's Old4New lifejacket upgrade campaign will be in Northland this month.

Coastguard’s water safety initiative – swapping old lifejackets for new ones – is making 12 Northland pit stops, starting in Dargaville on December 13. People can exchange lifejackets for discounted Hutchwilco lifejackets, have lifejackets fitted and serviced and learn more about water safety. A list of locations is available from www.old4new.nz.

Small business in survival mode

According to a Buy New Zealand Made survey of its small business members, 59% are still dealing with rising costs and 42% are concerned about cashflow. Just over half are optimistic about the Christmas trading period and a third say staying afloat will be their priority in 2025.

Privacy concerns

New Zealanders made a record 1003 privacy complaints to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner last financial year. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner says complaints were most likely because of poor privacy practices.