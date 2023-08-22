Around 13,795 youngsters are taking part in the 2023 Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project.

Around 179 Northland children are taking part in the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project which launched on Monday. The sunflower-growing contest sets out to see which young gardener can grow the tallest or widest sunflower within their region. The current record for the tallest sunflower grown nationally was 3.41 metres, and the widest sunflower head was 35 centimetres across. The project runs until December 11, when final measurements are taken. The winners will then be announced on December 13.

Greens and garages

The Green Party has multiple events lined up in Northland as part of their build-up to October’s general election. Whangārei candidate Rick Bazeley is having a launch alongside Te Tai Tokerau candidate Hūhana Lyndon, and Northland candidate Reina Tuai Penney will appear at the Whangārei Women’s Club on Rust Ave at 5.30pm on Friday. Then on September 1, an art auction will take place at Hangar Frames and Gallery in Cross St, which will then be followed by a garage sale at 1 Lovatt Cres in Kensington on September 9. To contribute items, call 022 0571474.

Surf saviours’ session

A search-and-rescue practice exercise involving all of the Northland Surf Life Saving search-and-rescue squads will take place this Sunday at Waipū Cove. People can expect to see lots of action in and around the water as a result.

ANZ anchors

ANZ Cricket Grants are helping pay cricket club subs for young Northland cricketers for a second year as families continue to feel the pinch. Successful applicants will receive up to $80 towards their fees - which will be provided in the form of a voucher to redeem when registering with New Zealand Cricket. Families can apply via www.anzcricketworld.co.nz between August 14 and September 22. A maximum of two children per family can benefit from the subsidy.

Stonewood stuns

A GIB showhome created by Stonewood Homes Whangārei is the only Northland property to be named in the Top 100 Homes for the 2023 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition. This year, there were almost 300 entries across nine regions. Each home was viewed by a panel of experienced judges who assessed the build’s workmanship, design, style,and functionality. The 100 homes will now be re-judged by a national judging panel to find out who will take out the top spots at the 2023 National Awards Gala in November.

Over the bridge

The Lover’s Lane bridge between Cafler Park and Second Avenue in central Whangārei is being demolished and replaced. The work, expected to be completed early next year, means the bridge will be closed and access will be prohibited in some parts of the area. Detours will be clearly marked.