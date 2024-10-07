The Lotto balls fell kindly on Saturday for someone in Northland.

A lucky Strike player from Northland won big in Saturday’s live Lotto draw to the tune of $200,000. Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible whether in-store, on MyLotto or through the app. Six other Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division, sold at Pak’nSave Silverdale, MyLotto in Auckland, Whitcoulls in Glenfield and MyLotto in Waikato.

Shoplifting reported

Police responded to accounts of shoplifting at a store on Kamo St in Regent on Sunday which was reported around 2pm. They say inquiries remain ongoing into the incident. Further north, a person presented at Kaikohe Police Station around 7.15am having been involved in a single-vehicle crash off Taheke Rd. The person sustained no injuries, walked to the station to report the crash and was provided with advice.

Fatal crash

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a fatal crash in the Far North on Friday. The incident was reported about 1pm on Waiomio Rd near the intersection of State Highway 1. A police spokesman said the sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and despite medical assistance, died at the scene.