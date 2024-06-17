Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre patient Josephine chooses one of Samantha Perkinson’s beanies.

The Department of Conservation is asking the public to be on the lookout for New Zealand fur seals, that are expected to be found in some curious places over the coming months, during ‘seal silly season’. Young seals begin to explore their environment between June and September. Last year seals were spotted in unexpected places, such as the carpark of KFC in Papakura and Bunnings in Whangārei. In these instances, DoC intervened to relocate the seals safely back to the water. According to DoC people should enjoy seals from a distance and contact them on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) if you see a seal that is severely injured, being harassed, or in danger.

Warm donation

A business manager at Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau has been crocheting beanies to help patients keep warm this winter. Samantha Perkinson, Northland surgical and support services business manager, has handmade 50 colourful beanies in memory of her late father-in-law, who was a patient at the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre in Whangārei. The beanies not only provide warmth, they are a great pick-me-up for patients who have lost their hair during chemotherapy. The donation was facilitated by Health Fund Plus, a partnership between Te Whatu Ora and Northland Community Foundation. Perkinson said crochet is also a great stress reliever and she hopes to make more for next winter.

Leading ladies

A new business event aims to inspire and uplift Northland women in business. The Leading Ladies Northland event is being organised by Tania McInnes from GBT Ventures and Kylie Springford from Cheers Wedding and Events. Held on June 22 from 1pm in the Orchard in Whangārei, the first event is themed ‘strengths of resilient women’. Speakers include former Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai, Rachel Skudder from Co. of Women/Remedy HR, Sandy Mamoli from Nomad8 and Kirsty Grant from the Marketing Wingman. Tickets are $75 or $40 (plus GST) for those under-25, search “the leading lights series” on Facebook for details.

Truck vs Bridge

A truck that got stuck under a bridge and partially blocked Rust Avenue Road in Whangārei on Monday afternoon has been cleared. The truck belonging to Robinson Asphalt was in-bound to the city centre when the digger it was carrying got stuck under the railway bridge. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash at 1.07pm and helped clear the scene. No injuries were reported and inquiries into the crash are under way.

Be food conscious

Learn how to make the most out of your food - and be friendlier to your budget - by attending a Love Food Hate Waste workshop at Kamo High School in Whangārei this Wednesday. Learn how to make sure nothing goes to waste and leave with a seasonal cookbook and storage tip guide to ensure you get the most out of your waste. The event will be held in the school cooking rooms. Keep an eye out for the EcoSolutions green flag along Wilkinson Avenue for the correct gate entrance. Park diagonally across the bus park in front of this gate. Tickets can be purchased via Eventfinda for $10.25 each.