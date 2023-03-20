More success at the weekend for Northland shearer Toa Henderson, who won the Warkworth A and P Lifestyle Show’s Open final on Saturday.

Shear success for Henderson

Northland shearer Toa Henderson again kept it close to home after a season of some of the longest trips in New Zealand shearing competition when he won the Warkworth A and P Lifestyle Show’s Open final on Saturday. It was the 32-year-old’s 10th win of 2022-2023, putting him right in the running to end the season as Shearing Sports New Zealand’s No 1-ranked open shearer for the season. He’s had victories from Kaikohe in the north to Balclutha in the south (1750km apart) and the long haul includes such two-day road trips as 700km each way to win the Central Hawke’s Bay Shears final in Waipukurau and 480km each way to win at Stratford, a fortnight apart in November.

Farm Environment Awards tonight

Three properties are in the running for the Northland Ballance Farm Environment Awards, which will be announced in Whangārei tonight. The finalists for 2023 are Peter Jones, Tim Robinson, Ben and Tereza Byrne of The Landing; David and Adrienne Wordsworth of D&A Wordsworth and Andrew and Vicky Booth of Jade Dairies. The awards - held at Barge Showgrounds Centre, in Maunu, from 6.30pm tonight - celebrate farmer and grower achievement and showcase good practice. The finalists’ stories can be seen at nzfetrust.org.nz/stories/?_stories_filters_regions=northland

Fire treated as suspicious

The fire that destroyed a historic home in South Hokianga was suspicious and is being investigated by police. Firefighters from Rawene, Ōmāpere, Kaikohe and Kerikeri responded to the blaze on Ayrtons Rd, Ōmanaia, when the alarm was raised at about 3.20am on Sunday. It is believed people were home at the time but managed to get out uninjured. The home was razed and the occupants’ possessions were destroyed. Police said the investigation was continuing and they were “following strong lines of inquiry”. And there was no need for other Hokianga residents to be concerned for their properties.

Quadbike accident

A man is in critical condition following an accident involving a quadbike. Emergency services received a report at 5.35am on Monday of the crash on State Highway 12 at Opononi. The injured man was in critical condition at Auckland Hospital.

Night adventure at Matapouri

Explore Matapouri Estuary by night and see what critters are hiding amongst the mangroves. Bring your own gear or get free hire of the mask, snorkel, fins and wetsuits. The event is on tonight at 892 Matapouri Road. Twilight snorkel is between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and night snorkel is from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. Register for the free event on Eventbrite.



