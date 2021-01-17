Northland news in brief: Shark spotted in shallows; and eight nights of Twelfth Night

The large shark filmed in shallow water at Tokerau Beach in the Far North.

Shark in shallows

A large shark has been filmed swimming in water barely knee-deep at a Northland Beach.

The footage, posted to Facebook, and believed to be of a bronze whaler, shows the shark in the shore break at Tokerau Beach, near the Karikari Peninsula. "Too close for comfort that," one person commented. Many commenting believed the shark could have been lured in by people leaving discarded fish parts on the shore. The video comes amid a busy summer for shark sightings across the country. With our recent sparkling summer conditions sharks have been spotted coming closer to shore to revel in the balmy conditions. Watch the video at https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/shark-filmed-in-shallows-on-tokerau-beach-northland-too-close-for-comfort/3OWKYMI5SKVGSQWNIMDDTJ7RNA/

Eight nights of 'Twelfth Night'

The Kerikeri Theatre Company will begin an eight-night season of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" at Kainui Rd vineyard and boutique brewery on February 18, more than 400 years after it was first performed in 1602. The romantic comedy, believed to have been written by Shakespeare around 1601-1602 as entertainment for the close of the Christmas season, tells the story of twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck.

The gates at Kainui will open at 6pm, tickets exclusively available at https://www.kerikeritheatrecompany.com/twelfth-night

Showers to start week

A few showers are forecast for most of Northland early this week while mostly fine weather is expected for the rest of the week. Daytime temperatures will hover in the mid 20s, with westerlies which should ease around Wednesday. A partly cloudy weekend with light winds is forecast and the same weather will extend to early next week. Rain is forecast in Kaitaia on Wednesday morning before turning to showers.

Fire damages car, shed

A fire investigator will determine the cause of a blaze that extensively damaged a car and a garden shed in Northland. The fire happened on state highway 12 in Waima, 28km south west of Kaikohe, about 9.50pm on Saturday. Fire appliances from Rawene and Kaitaia, as well as police, responded to the callout. A fire investigator was at the scene yesterday morning to carry out the investigation.

Lotto winners

None of the Lotto players from Northland won a major prize in Saturday's line draw. Three punters who bought their tickets in Auckland, Edgecumbe, and Christchurch each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division while Powerball wasn't struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $8 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday. The winning Lotto numbers were 2, 13, 17, 18, 19, 30 with Bonus number 38 and Powerball 3.