Voting in Northland Regional Council byelection begins on January 26

Voting in the byelection for the Northland Regional Council's Whangārei Urban seat will start on January 26, which is when voting papers are sent out.

The byelection - expected to cost around $80,000 - was called after the seat was left vacant by the resignation of former Northland Regional Councillor John Bain late last year.

Former NRC deputy chairman and longtime councillor Bain resigned on the spot and walked out of the council's October 20 meeting just before councillors voted for Māori constituencies.

Eight people are standing in the byelection and Independent contractor Election Services, which is handling the process for the NRC, said voting documents will be delivered – and voting will officially begin – on Tuesday, January 26.

Eight people have put themselves forward for Northland Regional Council's byelection.

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske said the byelection candidates are Terry Archer (Maungatapere), Stuart Bell (Whangārei), Chrichton Christie (Whangārei), Paul Dimery (Tutukaka), Fiona Douglas (Whangārei), Kieran Powdrell (Hikurangi), Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielsen (Whangārei) and Charlotte Toner (Whangārei).

All resident electors and non-resident ratepayer electors of the Whangārei Urban Constituency whose names are on the latest electoral roll are eligible to vote.

"Postal voting documents will be mailed to all eligible voters from Tuesday, January 26. The voting period is three weeks from then until noon on Wednesday, February 17," Ofsoske said.

He said a polling place for the issuing of special voting documents and receiving completed voting documents will also be available over that same period from the NRC's Water St, Whangārei office.

He said any eligible people who have still not received their postal voting packs by February 2 should contact Election Services directly on (0800) 922 822 to ensure they don't miss their opportunity to vote.

Preliminary byelection results will be known as soon as practicable after the close of voting and will be accessible on the council's website via: www.nrc.govt.nz/by-election and the successful candidate will be officially declared on February 19.