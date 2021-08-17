Northland news in brief: SH1 roundabout formal opening and rates rise concerns aired

The new roundabout on SH1 at Kawakawa, above, has been open to traffic for most of the year, but it gets it's formal opening on Friday. Photo / Tania Whyte

The new roundabout on State Highway One at Kawakawa may have been open to traffic for most of the year, but a ceremony to mark the completion will be held on Friday. The roundabout, on the SH1/SH11 intersection, is part of the regional package of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. The new roundabout and hillside retaining wall have created a safer and more efficient intersection for all road users in the Far North and will also support regional growth and development, the agency says. The formal ceremony will be at the Kawakawa District War Memorial Carpark, next to the roundabout, from 10am on Friday.

Kerikeri rates shock

Kerikeri residents shocked by their latest rates hikes are holding a public meeting today. Bill Fenton, a Kerikeri businessman, organised the meeting after discovering rates for some commercial properties had gone up by as much as 33 per cent while a church-owned residential property was facing a 64 per cent increase. Councillors Ann Court, Kelly Stratford, Rachel Smith and David Clendon are expected to attend the meeting at the Cornerstone Church, by the Heritage Bypass, at 3pm today. While the average general rate increase across the Far North is about 6.5 per cent, council chief financial officer Janice Smith said the Kerikeri Sewerage Capital rates had increased for all ratepayers in the ''area of benefit'' of the new sewerage plant — whether they were connected or not — to pay for the increased borrowing and depreciation. The council had also changed the way it rated urban stormwater with most of the costs now borne by urban ratepayers. Another factor was the increase in regional council rates, which the district council was not responsible for but collected on their behalf.

Covid 40+ rollout starts

The Covid vaccine rollout for people aged 40 and over starts today. Government last Thursday announced a faster vaccine rollout for Group 4. People aged 30 over will follow next week, August 25. The rest of the group, people aged 16 and over, will be eligible for the vaccine from September 1. There will now be a six-week period between the first and second dose. To book a vaccine appointment, visit BookMyVaccine.nz or call the Covid Vaccine Healthline 0800 28 29 26.

Whaling film mystery

A talk in Russell tomorrow will explore the mystery of a vanished whaling film. The movie, by Oscar-winning producer Stacy Woodard, was shot in 1933 and featured open boat whaling at Whangamumu. Whaling historian Lindsay Alexander will explain how the movie came about, events during filming and what may have happened to the film. The talk starts at 5.30pm on August 19 in Christ Church hall, Russell. Surviving parts of the film and photos taken at Whangamumu by Woodard will be shown.

Emergency services callouts

Volunteers from Kaeo Fire Brigade spent three hours attending to a young man, who suffered a serious medical event, before he could be flown to Whangārei Hospital. The incident occurred at Whangaroa about 3.25pm on Monday with the Northland Rescue Helicopter landing on the reserve next to the big game fishing club. A day earlier, about 11am on Sunday, the brigade was called to a motorcycle accident at the junction of State Highway 10 and Matauri Link Rd. The rider and pillion passenger were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by St John Ambulance.

Facing a dozen charges

A 20-year-old Kawakawa man is on trial in the Kaikohe District Court on a dozen charges including threatening to kill with a firearm, injuring with intent to injure, assault on a person in a family relationship and causing harm by posting digital communication. David Mane was arrested last year after a series of incidents which allegedly included shooting a man on Moerewa's Wynyard St at close range, triggering a week-long police manhunt and the three-day closure of Moerewa School. Mane later pleaded guilty to 15 charges and denied 12. The judge-alone trial is set down for several days.