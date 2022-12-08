Little-John Makoare was last seen on October 27. Photo / Supplied

Northland police are appealing for help to find Little-John Makoare, 39, last seen on October 27 in Dargaville. Police said he was known to frequent parks and reserves in Whangārei and the Railway Rd bridge area and in Kaikohe. His family, along with police, were concerned for his welfare. Police asked anyone who had seen him to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file number 221104/7066.

An earlier version of this had two separate items in the headline that implied the body found at Whangaruru was that of Little-John Makoare, this is not the case. We apologise to the family for any suggestion this was the case.

Lotto player wins $12,000

A Lotto player from Northland was among 14 nationally who each won more than $12,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Northland, won its holder $12,667. Two players from Auckland each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in the draw. The winning numbers were 8, 9, 13, 23, 25 and 40 with the bonus number 12 and Powerball number 7. Powerball was not won on Wednesday and will be worth $5 million on Saturday.

Robbery and assault

A person was hospitalised after being assaulted during a robbery at a house in Kamo. Police responded to the incident about 8.30am on Wednesday after receiving reports of people entering a residential address on Three Mile Bush Rd. Police were still determining what took place and asked anyone with information to contact them via 105, quoting job number P052852920, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Christmas carol service

A Traditional Carol Service is to be held on December 18 at the Whangārei Anglican Church on Kamo Rd. The 8pm event is an hour-long telling of the Christmas story featuring six readings and woven together with all the best-known carols. This yearly event originated in Waipū and has grown to attract many accomplished musicians and vocalists in the north. The service is free but there will be an opportunity to make a donation to the Anglican Care Centre which offers counselling, budgeting advice and seniors assistance. For inquiries phone (09) 437 6087 or email admin@whangareianglican.org.nz.



