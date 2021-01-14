Northland news in brief: Scrub fire dealt with quickly, and historic site's open day

Firefighter Paul O'Sullivan dampens down a fire in scrub on Tauroa St, Raumanga, yesterday morning. Photo / Tania Whyte



Whangārei firefighters were able to prevent a small bush fire from burning out of control in Raumanga yesterday morning. Within four minutes of receiving the emergency call at 8.20am two fire crews were at the scene of the 10 by five metre burn on Tauroa St in Raumanga.

Whangārei station officer Rhys Wirihana said someone had kindly unlocked the gates on the private land for them to be able to get water on the fire quickly and prevent it spreading to nearby trees. Large plumes of smoke had nearby residents and motorists concerned about the scale of the fire but Wirihana said the mixture of dry grass and pampas meant the smoked gave the appearance of an inferno. Firefighters were yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Te Ahurea open day

Te Ahurea — the rebuilt and rebranded Rewa's Village across the river the Stone Store in Kerikeri — will hold a second open day from 10am to 2pm this Saturday to allow locals to check out the changes. The attraction's official opening will take place on February 3.

Alpaca Social Club

Northland indie-folk duo The Alpaca Social Club — featuring Craig Denham on accordion and Jon Sanders on guitar and various other stringed implements — start a national tour today with a show at the Bush Fairy Dairy in Peria, Doubtless Bay, from 6pm. That will be followed by gigs at Sound Garden in Kohukohu (4.30pm, January 16) and Kainui Vineyard north of Kerikeri (3pm, January 17) before they head south. Sanders and Denham previously played together in experimental musical collective Beyondsemble.

Appeal of pipeline decision

Elbury Holdings Ltd has appealed a decision by the Far North District Council to access its land for the construction of a new pipeline to deliver water from the Sweetwater aquifer to Kaitaia. The Kaitaia District Court will initially consider the appeal on February 26 and will set a date for a hearing.

Jobs for Nature

Northland conservation groups can apply for a slice of a new fund designed to create jobs. Jobs for Nature funding is being made available to conservation groups and landowners to employ staff and contractors in a move aimed at boosting local biodiversity-focused projects.

It is estimated 400-plus jobs will be created with employment opportunities in ecology, restoration, trapping, pest control, fencing and project management through a $34m funding boost.

An $18m dedicated Private Land Biodiversity Fund will be available to established organisations that support groups of private landowners to work together to protect and restore rare habitats that safeguard populations of native species on private land.

Further details are available at https://www.doc.govt.nz/our-work/jobs-for-nature--mahi-mo-te-taiao/.