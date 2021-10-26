Northland news in brief: School bus driver dies in crash; and single lane bridge to be replaced

A school bus driver has died near Moerewa, with the vehicle crashing off the road



The driver of a school bus has died after a crash near Moerewa on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle crashed on Pokapu Rd, between Kaka Rd and Davis Rd, just south of Moerewa township, around 4.20pm.

The driver who was the vehicle's sole occupant died at the scene.

The road was one lane while the crash scene was investigated.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been notified and is looking into the crash.

Police confirmed there were no children in the bus at the time.

Bridge upgrade launch

Replacing Kaeo's one-lane bridge with a two-lane crossing will be marked in a ceremony on Friday.

The long-awaited replacement of Kaeo's one-lane bridge and intersection takes a major step closer on Friday with a ceremony to officially launch the $40 million construction project. The SH10 Kaeo Bridge Safety Improvements Project will create a large roundabout to improve access to a new two-lane bridge. Poor visibility of oncoming traffic for

northbound motorists on the existing one-lane bridge has long been a problem.

Fast cars fundraiser

Hot rods, food and vaccinations will come together in a fundraiser in Kerikeri on Saturday with all proceeds going to the Northland Rescue Helicopter. The event, outside Repco on Homestead Rd from 9am to 3pm, will feature hot rods and classic cars from around the North as well as a sausage sizzle and entertainment. A health board vaccination caravan will be on site for those who haven't had their jabs yet. It is organised by the Northland branch of the National Street Rod Association.

Pair hurt in crash

Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-car smash on Waipapa West Rd, off State Highway 10 north of Kerikeri, about 8.45am on Tuesday. Police, St John Ambulance and Kerikeri Fire Brigade attended. Both cars were travelling in the same direction. It is thought one vehicle pulled out and was hit side-on by the other, causing it to roll. Both had a single occupant.

Education support

Far North REAP is offering a service to families/whanau in need of support regarding decisions around early childhood education and schooling. Any parent or caregiver with a child under 3 needing support to choose the right learning centre for their child/children were welcome to engage with the home-based service. For more information, contact Brenda Tepania on 408 1380 ext. 716 or email brendat@northreap.org.nz.