People will now be able to enjoy picturesque views of Russell and the Bay of Islands, after a walkway was formalised.

Kotikoti Walkway near Russell/Kororāreka has been formalised as a publicly accessible track over private land. The 1.7km walk was established as part of a recommendation arising from the Overseas Investment Office. Kotikoti Walkway takes approximately an hour to walk through and provides scenic views of the Bay of Islands, especially the pretty eastern bay where many islands dot the medium distance. It also adjoins Te Araroa. Far North District Council is the controlling authority responsible for the walkway.

Fishing competition on Saturday

Kaipara Moana Remediation pou tātaki Justine Daw says her team is proud to be sponsoring the 2024 Tinopai Fishing Competition this Saturday, January 13 - a fundraiser for Tinopai School. A bumper crowd is expected at the 22nd edition of the competition as the school aims to raise more than $25,000. The competition runs from 7am to 4pm, when all fish must be weighed in. Weigh-in for the Kid’s Sprat Fishing Competition is at 2pm. There will be hāngī for sale, live entertainment, carnival rides, spot prizes, fish auctions, quick fire raffles, spot prizes and two cash prizes of $1000 and $500.

Whangārei gig

Australian indie-rock duo This Way North are headed across the Tasman for their first New Zealand tour in four years. The musicians are set to perform in Whangārei at OneOneSix on February 17 alongside Albi and the Wolves. Band member Leisha Jungalwalla said they will be celebrating the release of their much-anticipated debut album, Punching Underwater. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available via the venue’s website, at a cost of $33.36.

Rescued dog healing up

The dog at the centre of a court case involving Bay of Islands Animal Rescue has successfully undergone surgery. A theft charge was dropped against rescue founder Summer Johnson last year - the case was sparked after Johnson adamantly refused to hand the injured dog, Sheba, back to her owners. Sheba had been hit by a car and had nerve damage to her front leg, causing her to drag her paw along the ground as she attempted to walk. Johnson posted on social media on Wednesday, saying Sheba was recovering from her “much-needed” surgery.

North bucks baby names trend

Northland has gone out on a limb when it comes to the country’s most popular baby names for boys last year. Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs has revealed the chart-topping names for children born in 2023 nationwide are Noah and Charlotte. While Northland followed suit when it came to girls’ names, with Charlotte as the favourite, it bucked the trend for boys - instead, Leo was most sought after.