Contractors will complete their permanent seal work on the northern end of the Loop Rd from Monday. Photo / Tania Whyte

SH1 roadworks

Work to repair the slip on State Highway 1, on the southern side of the Brynderwyn Hill, finished yesterday

. A roadside shoulder will be closed and a 50km/h speed limit will be in place over the weekend. Waka Kotahi Transport Agency does not expect traffic delays. The agency reminded motorists that a Sunday night closure is planned for SH1 in both directions from Silverdale to Johnstone Hill Tunnels northbound and Pūhoi to Grand Drive southbound. The detour will be via Hibiscus Coast Highway or SH16 for high productivity motor vehicles from 10pm to 5am.

Election day voting

Far North voters have a final chance to choose the next Far North District Council — but only if they drop off their voting papers by noon today in one of three locations. Ballot boxes will be available from 8am at Te Ahu in Kaitaia, the John Butler Centre in Kerikeri, and the council's Kaikohe headquarters. As of Thursday evening — the most recent figures available — the Far North turnout was only 30.5 per cent, well down on the 39.1 per cent at the same time in the 2019 election. The most engaged voters were in North Cape (36 per cent) and the least in Kawakawa-Moerewa (23.7 per cent).

Security ramp up

Michael Hill Jeweller CEO Daniel Bracken has announced comprehensive security and protection measures across the company's stores nationwide. The response to ram raids and store burglaries will apply to the only Michael Hill Jeweller in Northland, on Cameron St in Whangārei. Bracken said security guards, fog cannons and alarm screamers, extra security cameras, personal alarms for staff, and added security measures at night are part of the ramped up security.

Hospital disorder

Police say they are investigating a "disorder incident" in Kaitāia on Thursday night. Officers were called to Kaitāia Hospital at 10.22pm after an injured person arrived at the hospital. No further details were provided by police.

Women's golf event

Women keen to try golf for free are invited to Hikurangi Golf Club's have-a-go day. Women and girls over the age of 10 can learn the basics and meet current players at the event which is part of the She Loves Golf movement, from 12pm to 2.30pm. Equipment is provided for those without their own clubs, as well as drinks and nibbles afterwards. To register email felicecroft@gmail.com.

Port Whangārei fire

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to an alarm activation at a commercial property in Port Whangārei just after 11pm on Thursday. Two fire appliances were sent from Whangārei. The fire was quickly extinguished by a sprinkler and firefighters. A fire investigator was called to the scene.

Loop Rd works

With warmer, drier weather on the way for Northland, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency can begin to complete the permanent seal work on the northern end of the Loop Rd roundabout south of Whangārei. Work will start on Monday

with a November completion date, subject to weather conditions. On Monday, southbound vehicles will be shifted onto the western side of SH1 north of the roundabout for approximately 10 days. Surfacing work will then begin on the eastern side of SH1. Both lanes of traffic will run regularly over Labour weekend. From October 25, all traffic will be shifted east while resealing work is carried out on the western side. A 30km/h temporary speed limit applies.

Kerikeri scrub fire

Kerikeri firefighters were called to a scrub fire at Edmonds Rd, on the south side of Kerikeri Inlet, about 1.20pm on Friday. The blaze took an hour to fully extinguish. The cause was unknown at edition time yesterday.