An Australian Air Force Hercules skims over Onerahi during a dramatic "touch and go" landing exercise in 2007. Photo / Tania Webb

Sunday landing

A giant Super Hercules C-130J from the Australian Air Force is due to land at Whangārei Airport at 10am on Sunday, not Saturday as reported in yesterday's Advocate. It is scheduled to take off about 11am. The Advocate apologises for the error.

Beacon alert a false alarm

An unregistered position-indicating radio beacon that was accidentally activated sparked a mystery among coastal communities just north of Whangārei. Pātaua locals were puzzled to see a low-flying aircraft above the water early Thursday evening. However, it turned out to be an RNZAF P3 Orion investigating the triggered beacon. The location was narrowed down to Ngunguru. The New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre told Newshub the device had been accidentally activated and was found at a local's house.

Fishing ban proposal

Feedback about a further temporary fishing closure at Mair Bank in the Whangārei Harbour and Marsden Bank in Bream Bay is being sought by the Ministry for Primary Industries. The Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board, on behalf of the Patuharakeke hapū, has requested the further two-year temporary closure to the harvest of all shellfish from those areas. Fisheries New Zealand is accepting written submissions on the proposal up to 5pm on May 30. For more information visit mpi.govt.nz.

Civic Honours

With two days left and no nominations submitted, the Whangārei District Council is encouraging locals to take the time to acknowledge outstanding voluntary service to the community via a Civic Honour. Every year the district council honours a small number of citizens with the highest award available. Civic Honours Awards recognise people - who by their personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or devotion to a cause - have made a significant contribution to the community wellbeing of Whangārei. Nominations close on May 1 and can be made via mailroom@wdc.govt.nz, in person at WDC, or by post. For more information visit wdc.govt.nz.

Mother's Day stories

The Advocate is on the lookout for Northlanders with an inspiring tale to share ahead of Mother's Day next week. Maybe you have an interesting or uplifting story about life as a mother, or how mum has influenced your life; or perhaps there's a hobby, lifestyle, career - anything - that has been shared down through the generation of women in your family. We would love to hear from you to help celebrate all the mums in our region. Get in touch by emailing reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz or phone Karina on 09 470 2820.

Covid policy on campus

NorthTec has paused its Covid-19 vaccination policy which means unvaccinated visitors can now return to its campuses. The NorthTec Board agreed to pause the policy following the removal of My Vaccine Pass requirements for all tertiary education providers and the country's recent move to the orange setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework. The change means there is no longer a need to show proof of vaccination status. NorthTec will retain the policy but will no longer apply it, unless required to do so in future due to a change in Government directives or further risk assessments.