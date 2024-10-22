Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11.

Chess champs

There’ll probably be a bad bishop or two, plenty of gambits and even a few howlers when the Northland Chess Championship is held in Kerikeri next month.

The 2024 Northland Chess Championship will be held in Kerikeri on November 2 with awards and prizes in three categories. The family fun event will be held at the Turner Centre from 9am to 6pm with junior (up to 12), youth (13-17) and senior sections competed for.

It will be a full-day chess tournament with six time-controlled rounds and players will score points for each win or draw. The champions will be those with the most points after the final round. Only Northland residents qualify for titles and trophies.

Missing child

A young Kaitāia child died after being found in a Northland river on Sunday, after being reported missing earlier in the day. A police spokesperson said the child was reported missing from their home about 3.40pm. A search involving whānau and emergency services began immediately and searchers found the child in the Awanui River shortly before 5pm.

“Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the child passed away. This is an absolutely tragic outcome and support is being provided to whānau,” police said. They thanked everyone who helped in the search.

SH11 works

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is carrying out overnight road resurfacing work on State Highway 11 Paihia, between MacMurray Rd and Te Kemara Ave, from November 3. Work will take place between 9pm and 5am. From November 3-5, SH11 Seaview Rd will be closed overnight between MacMurray and Kings Rds. A short detour via MacMurray and Kings Rds will be in place.

From November 5-8, work will take place in Marsden Rd between Kings Rd and Paihia Wharf, with stop/go traffic management in place. No works will take place on Friday and Saturday night.

Work will resume on November 10 between School Rd and Te Kemara Ave, with stop/go traffic management in place, and is expected to be completed by Friday, November 14. Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

Boogie Circus

Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to Northland for two shows. Preston and husband, percussionist Mike Pullman, will play at the Black Box Theatre, Kerikeri, on October 25 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. They will also perform at the Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei, on October 26 from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. The shows are part of the duo’s tour promoting Preston’s latest release, Pianoland, which celebrates her 50 years as a public performer. Kerikeri tickets are available via Eventfinda or in person from music store The Soundlounge in Kerikeri Rd.

A house fire at Waipoua on Sunday evening was so advanced when firefighters reached it, they couldn’t tell what the structure might have looked like, Dargaville chief fire officer Jason Campbell said.

Two appliances from Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s (Fenz) Dargaville station attended the incident, which was reported shortly after 6pm.

All occupants of the isolated rural house were safe and accounted for when the fire crews arrived, Campbell said.

The firefighters spent about two and a half hours tackling the blaze, which measured about 20m by 30m. However, they could only dampen hotspots and prevent the fire from spreading further.

“The building was already pretty much gone,” Campbell said. An investigation into the cause of the fire started today.