Police are appealing for the public’s assistance after wilful damage was reported at a Rathbone Str furniture store last month. They are especially keen to speak to a man pictured in a white shirt and moustache. Photo / Supplied

Police have appealed for information after a group of people allegedly damaged the roller door of a furniture store in Rathbone St last month. Police received a report of wilful damage to the Whangārei Store on May 26 about 2.20am. Snapshots captured on CCTV showed a group leaving the premises soon after the incident. A police spokesperson said they were especially keen to speak to a man pictured in a white shirt and moustache. People with information can inform the police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. The reference file number is 240526/1063. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Floodgate up and running

A floodgate that will help move water off flooded paddocks in Hikurangi is now up and running. The project at Junction Pocket was the result of many years of collaborative work with hapū group Ngā Kaitiaki Ngā Wai Māori, local farmers, Northland Regional Council and Whangārei District Council. Known to many as the gravity gate, it is a concrete box culvert running through the stopbank, with a steel flap at the river end. When floodwater is trapped on the farm side of the stopbank, the gravity gate will release the water back into the river as the river level drops, releasing the floodwater in a controlled manner while protecting precious tuna (freshwater eels) in the process. Kaumātua Hona Edwards said the floodgate system was a milestone for building relationships across the community, councils and farmers.

Drivers cautioned

Far North drivers exiting carparks or driveways are urged to look twice for pedestrians amid concerns that motorists ignoring basic road rules are putting lives at risk. Far North district councillor Ann Court said she had fielded numerous complaints from pedestrians who have narrowly avoided being run over by motorists crossing footpaths when exiting shopping centre and business carpark areas. Many motorists seem to have forgotten that pedestrians have right of way on footpaths, she said. According to Northland Transportation Alliance figures, there have been nearly 50 vehicle crashes resulting in pedestrian injury, including fatalities, in the Far North over the past 10 years.

Having a laugh

The Laughs on Tour is hitting Northland next month intent on tickling a few funny bones. The tour will be in Whangārei on July 12 at OneOneSix and Kerikeri’s Turner Centre on July 13. Laughs on Tour features some of the funniest comedians in a two-hour comedy showcase. The line-up includes Have You Been Paying Attention?, Dancing with the Stars and 7 Days star Eli Matthewson; What We Do in the Shadows star and 7 Days regular Cori Gonzalez-Macuer; Lesa Macleod-Whiting; MC and comedy producer Jerome Chandrahasen, and local comedy talent Kipling DC (Ngāpuhi) hailing from Whangārei. Known for his fast-paced humorous action and killer twists, he won Best Joke at the 2020 Wellington Comedy Awards, and considers himself the fourth-best comedian to come out of Whangārei Boys’ High School after Billy T. James, and two other guys. To book tickets to the Whangārei show go to https://www.northlandnz.com/listing/friday-laughs-with-cori-gonzalez-macuer-and-eli-matthewson and for the Kerikeri show go to https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jul/saturday-laughs