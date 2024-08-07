Lonneke Botello Hernandez will launch her new book The Food Fountain of Youth in Kaitāia this month.

Book launch

Beauty nutritionist Lonneke Botello Hernandez will launch her new book The Food Fountain of Youth in Kaitāia on August 26. Hernandez said as a clinical nutritionist specialising in anti-ageing and beauty nutrition, she has spent years researching and compiling the top health and beauty nutrients. “It’s my passion to share how these nutrients can improve overall beauty and slow, or sometimes even reverse, the signs of ageing.” In the book, she explains that what we eat impacts our health, vitality, skin and overall appearance, with more than 80 per cent of skin ageing caused by diet and lifestyle.

Council on the move

Far North District Council’s service centre in Kerikeri will be relocating from the John Butler Centre on Kerikeri Rd to nearby Procter Library next year. The council has given notice that it will be moving out of the ground floor premises and plans to open the service centre at the library by May 1, 2025. The relocation is part of wider efforts to reduce costs within the organisation, without reducing services, by investing in council-owned assets rather than spending money leasing non-council premises.

Volunteer workshops