Northland news in brief: Anti-ageing advice, workshops for community organisations, Far North council service centre moving

2 mins to read
Lonneke Botello Hernandez will launch her new book The Food Fountain of Youth in Kaitāia this month.

Book launch

Beauty nutritionist Lonneke Botello Hernandez will launch her new book The Food Fountain of Youth in Kaitāia on August 26. Hernandez said as a clinical nutritionist specialising in anti-ageing and beauty nutrition, she has spent years researching and compiling the top health and beauty nutrients. “It’s my passion to share how these nutrients can improve overall beauty and slow, or sometimes even reverse, the signs of ageing.” In the book, she explains that what we eat impacts our health, vitality, skin and overall appearance, with more than 80 per cent of skin ageing caused by diet and lifestyle.

Council on the move

Far North District Council’s service centre in Kerikeri will be relocating from the John Butler Centre on Kerikeri Rd to nearby Procter Library next year. The council has given notice that it will be moving out of the ground floor premises and plans to open the service centre at the library by May 1, 2025. The relocation is part of wider efforts to reduce costs within the organisation, without reducing services, by investing in council-owned assets rather than spending money leasing non-council premises.

Volunteer workshops

Volunteering Northland is holding a series of strategic planning workshops for community organisations across the region. The workshops are tailored for boards of trustees, managers/co-ordinators and not-for-profit organisations. Online workshops will be held on August 24 and 28; at Kaikohe on September 7; Whangārei on September 21 and Dargaville on October 19. For more details and to register, go to www.volunteeringnorthland.nz.

Tree planting plea

CityCare contractors will be planting natives on the banks of the Waiarohia Stream at Cafler Park on Wednesday, August 14. They are on the lookout for volunteers to help plant between 8am and 3pm. Bring sturdy footwear and gloves and look for the team in hi-vis. With enough support, there could be up to 3000 native plants sowed into the banks.

Boost for organisations

Community organisations supporting programmes that contribute to mentally healthy and sustainable societies may soon be able to access up to $10,000 as part of Bupa Foundation’s Community Grants Programme. The grants scheme has been extended by more than $130,000 in 2024 and Bupa hopes more organisations wanting to increase their impact will express an interest. To apply, visit the Bupa website. Applications close on September 6.

