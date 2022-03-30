Northland news in brief: Pedestrian killed in Kaipara; teen charged with threatening to kill; large scrub fire in Ruatangata West

Serious Crash Unit Senior Constable Warren Bunn at the scene of Wednesday's fatal collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in Tangiteroria. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pedestrian killed in Kaipara

A 65-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car on SH14 at Tangiteroria, near Dargaville, at about 8am on Wednesday. The man appeared to have been crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling east towards Whangārei. Attempts to revive the man at the scene failed. The car involved, a Toyota, appeared to be heavily damaged. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Teen charged with threatening to kill

A 17-year-old has appeared in Kaikohe Youth Court following an incident with an imitation firearm in the Mid North on Tuesday. Members of the public called police around 9am after a youth carrying what appeared to a gun case allegedly made threats near Taumatamakuku, between Kawakawa and Moerewa. Armed police responded, along with a police dog unit. The youth was located on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail and arrested. He appeared in court on Wednesday charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm and threatening to kill.

Large scrub fire in Ruatangata West

Two helicopters were brought in to bring a large scrub fire under control in Whangārei. The fire, on Hodge Rd in Ruatangata West, was reported about 4.30pm on Tuesday and had burnt 1 ha by 4.45pm. Fire crews from Whangārei, Kamo, Hikurangi, Dargaville and Maungakaramea were at the scene late yesterday. It was unclear how it started or whether the fire was threatening properties. A digger was on standby late yesterday.

False alarm over firearms callout

Police were called to a firearms incident in Taipa on Wednesday afternoon but it was found to be sparked by young people playing with imitation firearms. They were given a warning about the dangers of playing with imitation guns, a police spokesperson said.

Free hearing checks in Moerewa

Bay Audiology is visiting Moerewa every second Friday to provide free hearing checks. The service is available for anyone over 18 on April 8 and 22, May 6 and 20. To book an appointment call Bay Audiology Kerikeri on 09 407 1500.

Combined art exhibition in Kerikeri

A new art exhibition is opening at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri from 5-7pm this Friday. Art in the Bar features work by Beryl Edwards, Brenda Moir, Heather Morgan, Joan Honeyfield, Teresa Gordon and Judi Soutar. The show will then be open from 9am-2pm weekdays. A different group of artists will show their work every two months.

Big fundraising effort in Mangawhai

The Mangawhai community and the local Four Square donated a whopping $10,000 to the coastal town's volunteer surf lifeguards. The money was raised by Four Square Mangawhai Heads shoppers adding $1 or more to their total at the checkouts - tallying more than $6500 in donations which were later topped up to $10,000 by the grocery store. Four Square Mangawhai Heads wrote on their Facebook page that 3000 customers made contributions. The Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service was "very grateful" for the outpouring of support.

Kaiwaka gets new footbridges

Two new footbridges were opened at a double ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Kaipara township of Kaiwaka on Saturday. Blessed by local iwi Tu Uri o Hau, the opening of the footbridges marks the completion of a project initially started in 2020. The 25m footbridges run alongside State Highway 1 and improve safety for both pedestrians and cyclists wanting to get across the river. They also improve connectivity around the township so people can walk safely between shops, parks and cafes. Their construction - completed by company Bridge It - was funded by a $750,000 grant from Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (formerly known as the Provincial Development Unit). As well as the bridges, the funding also contributed to the construction of a landscaped pathway that helps link shops, schools and public transport stops through Kaiwaka township. Kaipara District Council contributed $150,000 to the project. Two new signs were also unveiled and blessed, marking the generous donation of two parcels of land by the McClean family to the Kaiwaka community. The first parcel of land was donated by Archie and Bessie McClean in 1947, which is now known as McClean Park. A second parcel was donated this year by John and the late Enid McClean to the south of the bridge, enabling access up to the State Highway.

Smoke alarm reminder

Firefighters are reminding Northlanders to check their smoke alarms as daylight saving kicks in on Sunday and clocks go back an hour. Steve Turek, National Manager Community Readiness and Recovery, said checking should be done once a month. To check, push the button on each smoke alarm and make sure you hear the beep. Turek recommended a smoke alarm in every bedroom, living room and hallway, as smoke alarms are unable to detect smoke through closed doors. As well as alarms, have an escape plan, he said. Tips for looking after smoke alarms can be found at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz/sorted.

High performance partnership for Northland FC

NorthTec has announced a new partnership with Northland Football Club (Northland FC). NorthTec will provide equipment and personnel from its High Performance Lab and Sport and Recreation Pathway for the purpose of athlete testing during the football season. This will be used to support further training and performance plans as well as possibly provide a base for shared research. Both the club and NorthTec will help Northland FC players interested in enrolling in tertiary study, not just with Sport and Recreation programmes but over the entire 100 programmes offered by NorthTec, including transition into vocational careers via the hands-on and practical training NorthTec provides.

Off-road safety course

Training 4 Safety is helping equip Northlanders with the skills to drive safely off-road. The company is currently putting around 30 Northlanders through an advanced two-day 4WD course. Training 4 Safety managing director Mike Lindsay said the course was about people learning to make good decisions to keep themselves, their colleagues and vehicles safe from unnecessary harm. Safety training for LUV / side by side is also an option. Lindsay believed this, combined with 4WD training, was really important for providing young farmworkers with the knowledge, skills, and attributes to operate machinery effectively and responsibly. Courses can be one, two or three days and include a combination of theory and practical sessions. People must provide their own vehicle. For more information visit training4safetylimited.co.nz.