Northland news in brief: Ōpua-Paihia track closure extended, heater recall, fishers watching out for ‘zombie fish’ symptoms

3 mins to read
The Far North District Council has extended the closure of the Ōpua-Paihia track for repairs.

Ōpua-Paihia track closure extended

Damage to the Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Walkway caused by a slip in mid-July is more extensive than first thought and the track, between Smith Camp Rd and English Bay, is expected to remain closed for several more weeks. Residents are being urged not to use the popular walkway due to the danger posed by unstable ground that has continued to shift since the slip. . Heavy rains have added to the instability and the site is deemed too unsafe for contractors to work on. Ways to repair the slip and prevent it from happening again are being investigated. The Far North District Council said warning signs and fencing installed to prevent access to part of the slip area have been regularly removed and vandalised, putting other walkers at risk.

Heater recall

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has called on New Zealanders to check their bathrooms for a potentially dangerous heater. Since May 2024, all S2068 Serene Bathroom Heaters have been recalled after WorkSafe found them to have a defect which has resulted in several fires. It is now illegal to use this heater. MBIE knows of 18 fire events resulting from S2068 heaters, at least two of which have occurred since the recall was issued. MBIE has been working with all known suppliers but many are still being used in New Zealand. For more information visit www.productsafety.govt.nz

Fishers concerned

Commercial fishers are watching out for “zombie fish” symptoms in snapper. The symptoms, found in snapper around the North Island, include cloudy eyes, a sunken face and bones sticking out. Seafood New Zealand is reassuring the public that commercial fishers are well aware of the issues and have strong safety checks in place to deliver safe fish to market. They are also able to avoid problem areas, such as in-shore fishing. Seafood NZ chief executive Lisa Futschek is concerned the symptoms could be related to aluminium and she urged protection of waterways from pollution.

Age friendly Fund

Applications are now open for the Age friendly Fund, a programme that provides grants for projects to promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life. The fund makes one-off grants of $5000 up to $15,000 and will accep applications until September 30. Grants are open to any New Zealand council, community organisation, or registered non-profit organisation. All applications must be supported by the local council. For more information on the Age friendly Fund, including the eligibility criteria, previously funded projects, and how to apply, visit officeforseniors.govt.nz

Queens guide awards

Four students from Whangārei High School will be honoured with the Queens Guide award at Whangārei Rock ‘N Roll Club on August 18. The award is the highest one in Guiding, involving community service, leading camps, advocating for the local community and many more activities. Mayor Vince Cocurullo will present the awards at a small ceremony open to the students’ friends, families and important people in their lives. Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will present the award in the main ceremony at Government House in Wellington.

