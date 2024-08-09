The Far North District Council has extended the closure of the Ōpua-Paihia track for repairs.

Ōpua-Paihia track closure extended

Damage to the Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Walkway caused by a slip in mid-July is more extensive than first thought and the track, between Smith Camp Rd and English Bay, is expected to remain closed for several more weeks. Residents are being urged not to use the popular walkway due to the danger posed by unstable ground that has continued to shift since the slip. . Heavy rains have added to the instability and the site is deemed too unsafe for contractors to work on. Ways to repair the slip and prevent it from happening again are being investigated. The Far North District Council said warning signs and fencing installed to prevent access to part of the slip area have been regularly removed and vandalised, putting other walkers at risk.

Heater recall

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has called on New Zealanders to check their bathrooms for a potentially dangerous heater. Since May 2024, all S2068 Serene Bathroom Heaters have been recalled after WorkSafe found them to have a defect which has resulted in several fires. It is now illegal to use this heater. MBIE knows of 18 fire events resulting from S2068 heaters, at least two of which have occurred since the recall was issued. MBIE has been working with all known suppliers but many are still being used in New Zealand. For more information visit www.productsafety.govt.nz

Fishers concerned