The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show Association committee is hosting a fundraising dinner on October 5 to raise funds for remedial work to the Waimate North showgrounds hall. About $80,000 is needed to replace the foundations of the hall, which was built in 1891 using voluntary labour and cost 78 eight pounds, one shilling and seven pence. Since then, the hall has been used for social events including meetings, dances, balls, weddings, birthdays, anniversary parties and funerals. If you can help with items for an auction, or for tickets and tables for the dinner, email hello@theflowerbomb.co.nz and check the Bay of Islands P & I Show Facebook page for event updates.

Seaweed warning

Northland Regional Council (NRC) is urging beachgoers to be on the lookout for sightings of unwanted beach weed sea spurge (Euphorbia paralias). The weed has turned up at three sites in the Far North, including Ninety Mile Beach, a beach near Ahipara, and one just north of Waipapakauri. NRC councillor Peter-Lucas Jones said the weed could have serious impacts on coastal environments. It has multiple stems that are often reddish at the base, and its spiky, tightly-packed blue/green leaves are 4-20mm long and 1-16mm wide. Green flowers bloom at the stem tips from September to May. People can report sightings to the MPI hotline on 0800 80 99 66.

Meth lollies probe continues

New Zealand Food Safety continues to support police in their investigation of methamphetamine disguised as branded lollies. People with Rinda-branded pineapple lollies should not consume them and instead report them to the police. There is no indication of a wider food-safety issue and there is no evidence Rinda-branded pineapple lollies or other products from the brand are sold by New Zealand retailers. If you have a Rinda-branded item, contact police on 105 or 111 quoting the file number 240813/5919.