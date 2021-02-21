Northland news in brief: NorthTec graduation set; and Kaeo crash 'avoidable'

Around 150 former NorthTec students will graduate next month with a march through Whangārei before a ceremony at Forum North.

Around 150 former NorthTec students will graduate formally on March 5 at the annual ceremony held at Forum North in Whangārei.

There will be one ceremony this year, getting under way at 10.30am, which will be followed by the traditional march through the CBD.

The march will leave the Water St Rose Gardens at 12pm and go along Vine St, Quality St, Cameron St and Rust Ave, finishing at Forum North.

The graduating class of 2020 have all successfully completed diplomas, degrees or graduate diplomas. They will receive their formal awards in front of whānau, friends and invited guests.

The student valedictorian is Lynlee Bird, from the bachelor of applied social work. Speeches will be given by Ripeka Evans, chairwoman of NorthTec, and the valedictorian.

Car ran off road

A car involved in a serious crash south of Kāeo on Friday had run off the road's edge before the driver tried to overcorrect, a serious crash analyst says. Two people in a serious condition were airlifted to Whangārei Hospital and a third person in a critical condition was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after the crash on the Twin Coast Discovery Highway at 1.17pm on Friday. Serious crash analyst Senior Constable Warren Bunn said police were still investigating the exact cause of the crash but a scene examination had determined the car came off the edge of the road on a corner before the driver turned the wheel in an attempt to correct the vehicle. He called for greater concentration and better discipline from drivers to prevent avoidable errors on Northland roads.

Bridge plan at Kaeo

The plan for a two-lane bridge for SH10 at Kaeo is awaiting confirmation of additional funding that will be needed before construction can begin. The design had highlighted the need for additional structural elements to improve resilience and safety, and financial confirmation was hoped for soon. Resource consents had been granted by the Far North District and Northland Regional councils, property agreements had been signed, an archaeological authority had been issued and a wildlife permit has been granted. Waka Kotahi NZTA was also working with local iwi/hapū on cultural design elements.

Restricted fire season

Recent rainfall and current weather conditions have allowed the Far North and Whangārei to move down a level and into a restricted fire season. Previously the districts were in a prohibited fire season which banned all open air fires. Principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said while current weather conditions had reduced the fire danger there was still a real risk of fire and people needed to stay vigilant. People will need to apply for a permit for any outdoor fires using the website www.checkitsalright.nz. Kaipara District and Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour remain in a prohibited fire season – no open air fires are allowed.

Flag at half-mast

At the request of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings in Northland and the rest of the country today to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake.

The New Zealand Flag should be flown at half-mast all day today. This instruction applies to all Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand flag. The flag should be returned to full mast at the close of business hours today.

Meeting in Far North

Another meeting has been called at the Mangonui Hall on Tuesday, February 23, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, to gauge interest in preparing a community plan for the area from Cable Bay to Hihi. Te Hiku Community Board member Sheryl Bainbridge said issues of interest might include, but were not limited to, traffic movements, enhanced cultural and heritage features, better maritime facilities, a healthier natural environment, employment opportunities and walkway development.